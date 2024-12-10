49ers Make $18 Million Contract Decision, Could Cut 2023 Pro Bowler

San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers are making a major contract decision that could lead to the release of a two-time Pro Bowler.

San Francisco’s salary cap magic has been a key factor in their success, and general manager John Lynch appears to be setting up for 2025. On December 10, Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald reported that the team is doing a major restructure on DT Javon Hargrave’s contract.

“Per a league source, the 49ers recently restructured the contract of Javon Hargrave for 2025 and 2026 in what looks to be a set up to allow for a post June 1 release next year,” Fitzgerald wrote. “The 49ers reduced Hargraves’ base salary from $19.9 million to $2.1 million, dropping Hargraves salary cap number from $28.105 million to $10.305 million in the process… This will allow the team to designate Hargraves as a post June 1 release, count for just $10.3 million on the cap during free agency and then have it drop to and have his cap number count for $8.6 million in 2025 if Hargraves is still hurt and defer $17.485 million to 2026.”

Essentially, the 49ers are creating an out should Hargrave come back from injury and struggle this offseason. If Hargrave does look good, they can keep him around while opening up more cap space for the 2025 season.

Hargrave Starts Strong Before Injury

Before Hargrave tore his triceps three games into the 2024 season, he looked like a big addition for San Francisco during 2023. The veteran defensive tackle totaled 7 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and two swatted passes on his way to his second Pro Bowl nod last year.

However, Hargrave’s 2024 season stopped before it could ever get going. He did notch a sack and a tackle for loss in his three appearances, but he tore his triceps in the 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Considering he racked up 25.5 sacks over three seasons from 2021 through 2023, Hargrave was seemingly at the height of his powers. But with this contract decision, he may be looking for a fresh start when June 1 rolls around.

49ers Made Similar Decision with WR

Besides Hargrave, Lynch made another recent restructure with WR Deebo Samuel. Samuel is on a three-year, $71.5 million deal, but the Niners restructured his contract this past March.

Over the Cap explained the finances on his restructure and potential release.

“The 49ers also have the ability to designate Deebo Samuel a post June 1 release next year following a creative restructure of his contract this past March. This is a recent trend, started by the Eagles a few years ago, where they are essentially finding ways to manage their salary cap by getting the players to sign off on restructures that make it easier for the player to be released on the salary cap. The 49ers should have around $55 million in effective cap space for 2025, with a QB extension likely on the horizon for the team.”

Extending QB Brock Purdy has been a major talking point all season, and San Francisco appears ready to do so. However, landing Purdy’s signature is going to be costly and is clearly causing the 49ers to restructure, release and shift elsewhere.