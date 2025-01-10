49ers Trio Earn All-Pro Honors

Three players from the San Francisco 49ers have been named to the 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Linebacker Fred Warner has earned First-Team honors, and tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have landed on the Second-Team. Despite a challenging season for the 49ers who finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record, these players delivered standout performances that reaffirmed their status among the league’s best.

These honors underscore the individual excellence within a team that faced significant adversity, highlighting that standout performances can shine even in a season marked by struggles and setbacks.

A Defensive Force

Widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best linebackers, Fred Warner earned his third consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection and fourth overall. Even as the 49ers navigated a difficult season, Warner was the cornerstone of the team’s defense, finishing with 131 total tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Known for his football IQ and versatility, Warner’s ability to excel in both coverage and run defense kept the 49ers competitive in several games. His consistency and leadership have made him a perennial All-Pro and the unquestioned leader and heartbeat of San Francisco’s defense.

Kittle’s Consistency Leads to Excellence

Tight end George Kittle earned Second-Team All-Pro honors, continuing his reputation as one of the most complete players at his position. Kittle recorded 83 receptions for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns, proving to be a reliable weapon in an otherwise inconsistent offense.

Kittle’s ability to impact the game as both a pass-catcher and a blocker makes him a rare and valuable asset. Even in a difficult season for the 49ers, Kittle consistently provided a spark and served as a focal point of the team’s offensive efforts.

With many of San Francisco’s offensive weapons sidelined, Kittle proved that he could carry the offensive load for quarterback Brock Purdy.

This ‘Juice’ is Worth the Squeeze

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors, adding yet another accolade to his impressive career. Juszczyk’s unique role as a fullback allowed him to contribute as a runner, receiver, and blocker, finishing the season with 226 total yards and three touchdowns.

While his stats may not jump off the page, Juszczyk’s versatility and ability to execute in multiple facets of the game made him invaluable to the 49ers’ offense. His leadership and adaptability shone through in a difficult season for San Francisco.

A Glimmer of Hope in a Tough Year

The 49ers’ three All-Pro selections reflect the individual brilliance of Warner, Kittle, and Juszczyk, in what was otherwise a disappointing season. The team faced significant adversity, from injuries to roster instability, but these standout players consistently rose to the occasion.

As the franchise looks to rebuild and bounce back in 2025, the search for a new defensive coordinator signals a pivotal step toward addressing weaknesses and regaining competitive form. With stars like Warner, Kittle, and Juszczyk leading the charge, San Francisco has the talent and leadership to bounce back next season.