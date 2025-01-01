Star QB Avoids Catastrophe After Season-Ending Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy narrowly avoided a major elbow injury after taking a big hit during the team’s Week 17 loss to the Detroit Lions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that while Purdy’s injury does not involve structural damage, the young quarterback’s season is effectively over as he is unlikely to play in the team’s final game against the Arizona Cardinals. With the 49ers and Cardinals both eliminated from playoff contention, the matchup serves as an opportunity for the teams to evaluate their rosters ahead of the offseason.

Details on Purdy’s Injury

Purdy injured his throwing arm during the fourth quarter after taking a hit on a scramble attempt. Medical evaluations revealed inflammation and restricted range of motion in his elbow, though no ligament damage was found. Shanahan described the injury as a concern and emphasized that the priority is ensuring Purdy’s full recovery.

Shanahan updated the media in his postgame presser, stating, “There’s no structural damage, but it’s something we’re monitoring closely.” He also said, “We’ll take it day by day, but he’s unlikely to play this week.”

Quarterback Uncertainty for Week 18

The team has not announced who will start against the Cardinals in Week 18. During the Lions game, Josh Dobbs relieved Purdy, stepping in as the primary backup. Brandon Allen, who is listed as the 49ers emergency quarterback, did not play. Both Dobbs and Allen remain potential QB options heading into the season finale.

While the game has no playoff implications, it offers the 49ers a chance to assess depth and identify areas for improvement heading into the offseason and the draft.

Contract Talks Add a New Dimension

Despite the injury, Purdy’s standout 2024 campaign has positioned him as a key component of the 49ers’ future plans. Currently playing under a team-friendly rookie contract, Purdy has provided exceptional value and solidified his status as the franchise quarterback.

Purdy’s rookie contract, which extends through the 2025 season, has allowed the 49ers significant financial flexibility to build their roster. However, with reports suggesting Purdy may seek an extension this offseason, the team could face a critical decision sooner than anticipated. His impressive performance in 2024 coupled with the rising market for franchise quarterbacks has sparked speculation about a lucrative new deal.

With rumblings of a significant payday, the 49ers face the challenge of balancing Purdy’s potential demands with their broader roster-building goals. As quarterback salaries continue to climb league-wide, San Francisco will need to navigate this negotiation carefully.

Looking Ahead

The 49ers’ Week 18 matchup against Arizona is their final opportunity to end the season on a positive note. Although uncertainty surrounds who will lead the offense, the focus will remain on protecting key players and evaluating talent for next year.

For Purdy, the offseason will bring critical milestones: recovery from his elbow injury and potential contract negotiations that could reshape the team’s financial landscape. The 49ers remain confident in Purdy’s future and are optimistic about his role as the cornerstone of their franchise for years to come.