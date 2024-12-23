49ers QB Brock Purdy Will Not Offer a Contract Discount: Reporter

Brock Purdy is due for a big contract soon, but one reporter on the San Francisco 49ers beat doesn’t think he’ll be offering a big discount.

Purdy’s overall performance has regressed this year, but he’s still shown that he is a top-end QB in the NFL. So if the Niners do enter contract negotiations with their QB this offseason, there could be discrepancies in what each side is expecting.

KNBR host Larry Krueger believes fans should temper their expectations on a discount. He may go for less than other big names, but there won’t be much of a cut price.

“I haven’t talked to the agent, but I know people that have, and he’s not going for this three years, $40 million [annually], all of it guaranteed, $120 [million total],” Krueger said. “They’re not going an AAV of $40 million when [Dallas Cowboys QB] Dak Prescott’s at $60 million… So I think there’s potential for Brock to maybe give the Niners some form of a discount so they can build a roster around him that enables him to compete for a championship, but I think you’re crazy if you think he’s settling for $45 million.”

Essentially, the $50-60 million estimate that fans have heard before is the hope, not the starting point. That’s a huge deal, but it is also what NFL teams have to pay to keep a good QB around.

ESPN Analyst Estimates Purdy’s Next Deal

Purdy’s next contract has been a talking point since the 49ers’ run to the 2024 Super Bowl. But the San Francisco QB still had 2 years on his rookie deal, so an extension was always going to be something the 49ers would deal with in 2025.

For ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell, the Prescott deal is still the benchmark. Purdy’s agents will likely try to get him an even bigger deal than the Cowboys QB’s, but whether that happens or not after a middling year remains to be seen.

“If the 49ers pay the going rate for a franchise quarterback next year, they’re topping the deal Dak Prescott just inked with the Cowboys, which is north of $60 million per season,” Barnwell wrote on December 12. “I suggested over the summer a Purdy deal would come in at five years and $235 million, or $65 million per year. That’s still the number he and his agents are likely targeting.”

$65 million per season would make Purdy the highest-paid QB in the NFL. Prescott gets his $60+ million per year, but no one else hits the $60 million mark.

Purdy’s Mixed Bag in Recent 49ers Loss

As has been the case for the majority of the season, San Francisco saw themselves live and die by Purdy against the Miami Dolphins. His two touchdown passes kept the game in reach, and his 313 passing yards was critical as the Niners only ran for 81 yards.

However, his biggest mistake of the game ended San Francisco’s chances. Down 22-17, the 49ers had the ball with over 2 minutes remaining. But Purdy threw his worst pass of the day during the drive, giving an easy interception to Kader Kohou and essentially ending the game.

San Francisco did get the ball again, but only after Dolphins RB Devon Achane took a handoff 50 yards for a score and a 29-17 lead.