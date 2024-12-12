49ers’ QB Brock Purdy Predicted to Sign Record-Breaking Contract

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy reacts during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars

sThe San Francisco 49ers face a critical offseason ahead filled with many questions about roster continuity. If San Francisco does not make a miraculous run to the playoffs, the offseason will be here sooner than expected. And thus, the team will need to decide what to do with quarterback Brock Purdy.

The third-year signal caller will be eligible for a contract extension for the first time in his career. Right now, Purdy is the best bargain in sports with a $1.1 million base salary – laughable for a player of his credentials. Coming off consecutive NFC Championship game appearances, including a Super Bowl loss vs. Kansas City, Purdy is all but guaranteed to become one of the highest-paid players in the league.

San Francisco has already reiterated their commitment to Brock Purdy, but the question is for how long and at what price.

One ESPN analyst believes the 49ers have no choice but to make Purdy the league’s highest-paid player.

Predicting Brock Purdy’s Contract

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the quarterback market does not leave San Francisco many options on how much they will be forced to pay Purdy this offseason.

“Yes, the 49ers could take the bold stance of trusting they’ll find the next Purdy on Day 3 of the draft, deal the quarterback for significant draft capital, and use the picks and the cost savings to spend heavily throughout the roster.” Barnwell explained, “Nothing about his play or the organization’s public comments suggest that’s likely to happen.”

“If the 49ers pay the going rate for a franchise quarterback next year, they’re topping the deal Dak Prescott just inked with the Cowboys, which is north of $60 million per season. I suggested over the summer a Purdy deal would come in at five years and $235 million, or $65 million per year. That’s the still number he and his agents are likely targeting.”

If the 49ers and Brock Purdy agree to a record-breaking contract extension, Barnwell believes such a move could lead to serious roster alterations.

Repercussions of Purdy Extension

Barnwell acknowledges that signing Purdy to such a lucrative deal could impact the 49ers’ salary cap in 2025. As a result, the 49ers could show several high-profile players the door next offseason.

Barnwell highlights that the recent restructuring of defensive lineman Javon Hargave’s contract could lead to the former Pro Bowler’s release.

“The move signals that Hargrave likely will be one of the two players [the 49ers] will designate as post-June 1st releases for cap purposes.”

The other player Barnwell mentions is wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel, in the middle of a down year, will be 29 next season. With career lows in YAC and just two touchdowns, his regression could signal the end of his 49ers’ tenure. Saying goodbye to the receiver could save San Francisco 17 million dollars combined in 2025 and 2026.

Barnwell proposes that releasing Hargave and Samuel be beneficial in two areas. One, the team would free up necessary cap space. Two, the team could redistribute the money to maintain a younger core moving into the future.

The 49ers decision to extend Brock Purdy’s contract is not the issue. They want to get a deal done, but the domino effect could lead to an offseason full of tough decisions.