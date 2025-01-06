Brock Purdy Sends Message to 49ers About Contract Extension

Following Sunday’s embarrassing season finale loss against the Arizona Cardinals, all eyes have shifted to quarterback Brock Purdy’s impending contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

While Purdy did not play in Week 18, he has become the focal point of the offseason. Debates are raging regarding what Purdy should be paid and how much a quarterback of his status would command on the open market. As speculators fluctuate between $40 and a record-breaking $65 million, Purdy has remained quiet about his future finances.

On Monday, the team returned to Santa Clara for one final meeting with the media before kicking off the offseason. Inevitably, Purdy’s extension was going to be brought up.

Brock Purdy Gives Timeline for Extension

Standing at his locker, Brock Purdy offered his thoughts on a potential timeline for reaching an agreement.

“Everybody is different. Just with the timing of getting something done. For me, I want to obviously get it done. If that’s an opportunity to get it done quickly, that would be great. Just so we can get back to Phase One [of the offseason program]. Get after it with the receivers and our team. Just continue to grow. Cause we all got to grow together.” Purdy continued, “We got to come close and learn. Just be the best versions of ourselves as fast as we can. Phase One is my mind, of OTA’s coming back, getting all the guys back, and let’s roll. Let’s get after it this offseason together.”

The 49ers have a history of letting contract negotiations linger. Last offseason, Brandon Aiyuk notably held out, almost leading to a trade. Left tackle Trent Williams also held out last season and signed six days before the regular season opener.

Purdy is hoping to avoid any drama this offseason.

“But with that being said, everybody’s timing is a little different. At the end of the day, I want to win. I want to win for this organization and everybody here. I’m not the kind of guy that wants to have any drama associated with anything,” Purdy said. “I’m here for this organization, for my teammates in the locker room, and I want to be professional about it. We play professional football for a living, and I want to keep the main thing, the main thing. Not get distracted by all the chaos that can go on within it. I want to be clear about it, respectable, and get something down and back to work.”

Purdy’s Negotiations with the 49ers

Purdy may aspire to avoid drama this offseason, but the all-mighty dollar can change things quickly. For a player going through his first career negotiation, the third-year quarterback has his priorities in line.

“We’ll see when we actually sit down and start negotiating and talking. But more than anything, I want to be able to be here for my guys in the locker room. I want to be in San Francisco and play my football career here. I love it here, and I want to do whatever it takes to be here.”

Purdy adds he is unsure what contract talks will look like but doubles down on his commitment to the team.

“I’m not really what it will look like or entail. But I know that I’m the guy for this organization, and I can do what it takes to help lead us where we want to go. I’m confident in that, so we’ll see.”

Brock Purdy finished the 2024 season with 3,865 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He missed two games due to a shoulder and elbow injury. Neither are long-term.

As the San Francisco 49ers head into the 2025 offseason, Purdy is hoping to sign a contract extension sooner rather than later.