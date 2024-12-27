49ers Almost Traded Brandon Aiyuk for Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers season has been marred by consistent disaster. Multiple injuries to star players, late-game blunders, and a Week 16 playoff elimination have all led to the question: how did this happen? One critical juncture was contract negotiations involving wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Would the 49ers trade their 2023 leading target or scoff at paying him $30 million per year? San Francisco chose the latter, but with two weeks remaining in the 2024 season, it is fun to imagine a different future.

The tumultuous negotiations dragged on longer than necessary. Something Aiyuk admitted responsibility for after putting pen to paper.

The drawn-out talks nearly led to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but were halted after Kyle Shanahan raced up the stairs to interrupt the call.

While both sides want to put the offseason distraction in the rearview mirror, especially after Aiyuk’s season-ending knee injury, it is hard to ignore what could have been.

The Steelers were not the only team Aiyuk was nearly dealt to this offseason. In fact, the Washington Commanders almost struck a deal for the now $120 million man.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Connected to Washington

The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders had been connected all offseason about a potential trade involving Aiyuk.

The rumors started around the NFL Draft, with reports stating San Francisco was eyeing draft picks and receivers Terry McLaurin or Dyami Brown.

The Commanders counter-offered with Jahan Dotson instead.

A trade never came to fruition, and Dotson was later traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amid the constant rumors, Aiyuk poured gasoline on the fire throughout the offseason. First, it was an appearance on “The Pivot“ indicating Washington as one of his three preferred destinations, if not the 49ers. He then posted Commanders’ practice film to TikTok, something he was not supposed to have. And finally, the infamous post of the wideout saying, “They don’t want me back,” while face-timing Washington’s rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It was messy, and Aiyuk made his intentions clear. Pay me or trade me. And a trade was something the 49ers were close to achieving.

49ers Near Trade

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the San Francisco 49ers were willing to trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Commanders in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

In Week 17 of the NFL season, it is obvious the Commanders declined to do so. But it is easy to believe a trade would have happened had Washington agreed to part ways with McLaurin.

The need was evident, Washington had the salary cap space, and Aiyuk wanted to play with Daniels.

On San Francisco’s side, general manager John Lynch was on the phone about to trade Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. They were ready to wash their hands of the wide receiver. And by acquiring McLaurin, San Francisco could have saved money. Something the front office has been trying to do with Brock Purdy’s looming extension.

To make matters worse, McLaurin has been healthy in 2024. While injuries are unpredictable, Aiyuk has missed 10 games this season. His knee injury may also keep him sidelined for part of 2025.

Maybe it is because the 49ers season has been a disaster or that 2025 is around the corner, but having McLaurin’s 73 receptions, 1,029 yards, and 12 touchdowns on the roster will always be one of the more intriguing what-ifs.