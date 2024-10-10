49ers Could Sign Ex-Cowboys Starter as Cover for Talanoa Hufanga

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without Talanoa Hufanga for some time, and a former Dallas Cowboys DB could provide cover.

After three years as the Cowboys starting strong safety, Jayron Kearse tested free agency to poor results. The 30-year-old safety is still a free agent as Week 6 begins, but that could be good news for the 49ers.

With Hufanga on the IR and Ji’Ayir Brown coming off an injury in the 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, signing some cover might be a good idea. In terms of potential free agents, Kearse has to be considered.

Kearse has 54 NFL starts to his name and is seemingly only a free agent due to high contract demands. That could ward off the 49ers, but he would probably prefer to sign with a competitive team for cheap if he’s not going to be getting the contract he’d like.

His latest deal with the Cowboys was a two-year, $10 million contract according to Spotrac. There’s no way to tell what San Francisco could whittle down a deal to, but it’d probably be a good chunk less than his previous $5 million AAV.

Kearse Locks Down Starting Role for Cowboys

Before his arrival in Dallas, Kearse had started just 12 games his entire NFL career. The former Clemson Tiger first entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft with the Minnesota Vikings.

After four years of being a backup in Minnesota, he took on a bigger role during a one-year stint in 2020 with the Detroit Lions. But it wasn’t until he got with the Cowboys that he truly shined in a lead role.

According to PFR, Kearse swatted 10 passes, nabbed two interceptions and made 9 TFLs with Dallas in 2021. He then grabbed another INT in 2022, although he only registered two PDs with 7 TFLs.

His 2023 season was solid as well. He defended 4 passes, made one interception and made 4 TFLs. Over three seasons with the Cowboys, Kearse was also a good blitzer, make 4.5 sacks.

49ers Dealing with Another Hufanga Injury

The latest injury issue for Hufanga is frustrating for both the player and the team. Hufanga is just coming back from a serious ACL tear in Week 11 of the 2023 season, and will now miss at least 4 weeks with a wrist injury.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained that he tore ligaments in his wrist on October 8, but has otherwise been tight-lipped on the situation. When San Francisco placed him on the IR, their corresponding move was to promote TE Brayden Willis to the 53-man roster.

That’s not a like-for-like swap obviously, and the 49ers are likely weighing up their options at safety. Brown has no injury designation for TNF, and will likely start alongside backup safety George Odum. As things stand, San Francisco will enter the game with rookie Malik Mustapha as their only backup safety.

The 49ers have a single safety on their practice squad in Jaylen Mahoney. Mahoney is a rookie out of Vanderbilt, where he made 54 appearances with four interceptions, 18 passes defended and four sacks.