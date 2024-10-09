49ers DC Disagrees with Nick Bosa’s Call-Out of Defense

The San Francisco 49ers collapsed against the Arizona Cardinals, but Nick Bosa and Nick Sorensen aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on it.

After the Cardinals’ game, Bosa publicly said that the team’s mid-game adjustments weren’t working. Bosa had two tackles for loss and one pass defended in the 24-23 loss.

“They were giving us a different look on the zone read,” Bosa said on October 6. “I think in all our losses, the preparation we’ve had has been great. But teams are playing us different and doing things differently, and we need to adjust a little better.”

Sorensen responded on October 8, saying that he didn’t think that was the case.

“I don’t think it was something we didn’t adjust. We started changing some of the calls, and we did mix up, whether it was two-high or brought pressure,” Sorensen said. “I thought we talked about it on the sideline, what happened on that one play, and I don’t think it was really any breakdown or miscommunication on not adjusting late because we were changing things up and getting different looks with our shell, and with bringing different types of pressures as well.”

Whether or not it was due to adjustments, the 49ers defense deserves some leeway. Even 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knows the team gave up too many turnovers to win the game.

49ers HC Backs RB, Explains Turnovers

During his post-game press conference, Shanahan was asked about RB Jordan Mason allowing QB Brock Purdy to be disrupted during his last interception.

According to Shanahan, Mason had no real chance as the Cardinals overloaded the blitz on that side. If anything, the Niners HC said that Purdy has to get the ball out faster.

“No, they had a blitz. We had two guys, when two guys blitz the back that means you’re hot and we’ve just got to get rid of the ball quicker,” Shanahan said. “… We all had our part. We had four possessions in the second half and we had three turnovers and one turnover on down. To make it come down to the last turnover is the easier way out. But that’s not the case.”

It’s that comment that should somewhat exonerate the defense. While the 49ers only gave up the ball in their own territory once, asking the defense to consistently make big stops in a tight game can be too much to ask.

Purdy Speaks on Complimentary Football

In the same vein as Bosa’s comments, Purdy also understands that the 49ers are not doing themselves favors right now. In a recent press conference, the 49ers QB said that San Francisco is not playing complementary football.

“It’s a team sport,” Purdy said on October 8. “So, for four quarters, when the defense gets a stop for us as an offense, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s pick it up and go put points on the board.’ And vice versa, when we’re rolling, defense gets a stop, special teams do their thing, that’s complementary football. That’s how you win in this league.”

San Francisco has a short turnaround before facing the Seattle Seahawks on October 10, so they’ll have an immediate chance to get back to complementary football.