49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Drops Brutal Injury Update Before Seahawks Clash

The San Francisco 49ers suffered more injuries in their Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and have a short week to deal with to boot.

San Francisco is preparing for an important clash with the Seattle Seahawks, but will be down quite a few players when they travel north on Thursday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a flurry of updates on Monday, but none of them are encouraging.

“Still early, so we don’t have confirmation on all of the injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga] definitely has his wrist, but we have no update yet on that, we’ll get that later today. Jake Moody does have a high ankle sprain, expect time out and stuff, no update yet on that. Players from last week who missed the game: [Demetrius] Flannigan-Fowles, calf, unlikely for this week, [WR] Jacob Cowing with his shoulder is still day-to-day, Chris Conley with his oblique is still day-to-day and Ricky Pearsall is going to continue rehabbing this week,” Shanahan said on October 7.

The 49ers are already missing names like RB Christian McCaffrey and DT Javon Hargrave. Potentially missing Hufanga and their starting kicker will only hamper them further.

49ers Looking at Kickers

Of course, San Francisco now has to sign a new kicker to replace Moody. There are plenty of free agents out there, but signing someone on short notice before a Thursday game is not ideal.

That being said, Shanahan did tease a signing would be on the way sooner rather than later during his October 7 press conference.

“Yeah, I think we’ve got four guys coming in later today,” Shanahan said, before saying he’s not aware of their identities. “Don’t know. I don’t have their names. I know that’s what the guys are working on now, just finishing this game and getting started on all the Seattle stuff in the short week. So I know those guys are scrambling in. I think they’ve got four guys coming, but I didn’t get their names.”

The entire team is having to adjust because of the quick turnaround, but whoever the 49ers sign will have an especially hectic week.

Shanahan Defends Jordan Mason After Loss

The 49ers’ final offensive play of the game saw QB Brock Purdy get hit mid-throw by a Cardinals blitzer. RB Jordan Mason was held back to help protect, but was not successful in throwing off his man.

However, Shanahan doesn’t believe that was his fault.

“No, they had a blitz. We had two guys, when two guys blitz the back that means you’re hot and we’ve just got to get rid of the ball quicker,” Shanahan said.

While Mason did lose a fumble, the 49ers HC also said that everyone was responsible for the late offensive collapse.

“Yeah, I mentioned it after the game that, that’s not all on J.P. We all had our part. We had four possessions in the second half and we had three turnovers and one turnover on down. To make it come down to the last turnover is the easier way out. But that’s not the case,” Shanahan said.