Heavy on 49ers Hub: Week 4 vs. Patriots

Welcome to the 49ers hub, the home for game recaps, highlights, and all the news you need to see about the Niners.

49ers and Patriots Clash in Week 4 Matchup

Date/Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Broadcast: FOX

Odds: 49ers favored by -10.5 (per FanDuel Sportsbook)

All-Time Series: 49ers lead 9-5

Last Meeting: 49ers won 33-6 on October 25, 2020

Injury Report

49ers

DL Javon Hargrave – Out

T Trent Williams – Questionable

LB Dee Winters – Questionable

TE George Kittle – Questionable

QB Brock Purdy – Questionable

WR Jacob Cowing – Questionable

DL Jordan Elliott – Questionable

LB Curtis Robinson – Questionable

S Talanoa Hufanga – Questionable

CB Charvarius Ward – Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. – Questionable

Patriots

OT Vederian Lowe – Out

G Michael Jordan – Out

CB Alex Austin – Out

OT Caedan Wallace – Questionable

G Sidy Sow – Questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings – Questionable

CB Jonathan Jones – Questionable

Brock Purdy Throws Three ‘Touchdowns’ on Single Drive

A flurry of penalties nearly denied 49ers QB Brock Purdy a touchdown pass during the 49ers’ contest against the Patriots. While up 13-0 on New England, San Francisco was looking to extend their lead.

Eventually, Purdy found TE George Kittle with an exceptional pass and catch. But before they finally reached the end zone, two different touchdowns were nullified by offensive penalties.

First, Purdy hit RB Jordan Mason for a 38-yard catch-and-run TD, but Kittle was penalized for holding. Three players later, Purdy made a fantastic throw to FB Kyle Juszczyk but a questionable illegal shift ruled it out. Still, the pass is worth a watch.

But the former Iowa State Cyclone would not be denied, eventually floating a ball to Kittle in the back corner of the end zone.

The TD came on 3rd and 10. Had Kittle not been able to bring it down, San Francisco would have had to kick a very frustrating field goal.