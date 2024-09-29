Welcome to the 49ers hub, the home for game recaps, highlights, and all the news you need to see about the Niners.
49ers and Patriots Clash in Week 4 Matchup
Date/Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT
Broadcast: FOX
Odds: 49ers favored by -10.5 (per FanDuel Sportsbook)
All-Time Series: 49ers lead 9-5
Last Meeting: 49ers won 33-6 on October 25, 2020
Injury Report
49ers
DL Javon Hargrave – Out
T Trent Williams – Questionable
LB Dee Winters – Questionable
TE George Kittle – Questionable
QB Brock Purdy – Questionable
WR Jacob Cowing – Questionable
DL Jordan Elliott – Questionable
LB Curtis Robinson – Questionable
S Talanoa Hufanga – Questionable
CB Charvarius Ward – Questionable
WR Deebo Samuel Sr. – Questionable
Patriots
OT Vederian Lowe – Out
G Michael Jordan – Out
CB Alex Austin – Out
OT Caedan Wallace – Questionable
G Sidy Sow – Questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings – Questionable
CB Jonathan Jones – Questionable
Brock Purdy Throws Three ‘Touchdowns’ on Single Drive
A flurry of penalties nearly denied 49ers QB Brock Purdy a touchdown pass during the 49ers’ contest against the Patriots. While up 13-0 on New England, San Francisco was looking to extend their lead.
Eventually, Purdy found TE George Kittle with an exceptional pass and catch. But before they finally reached the end zone, two different touchdowns were nullified by offensive penalties.
First, Purdy hit RB Jordan Mason for a 38-yard catch-and-run TD, but Kittle was penalized for holding. Three players later, Purdy made a fantastic throw to FB Kyle Juszczyk but a questionable illegal shift ruled it out. Still, the pass is worth a watch.
But the former Iowa State Cyclone would not be denied, eventually floating a ball to Kittle in the back corner of the end zone.
The TD came on 3rd and 10. Had Kittle not been able to bring it down, San Francisco would have had to kick a very frustrating field goal.
Comments
Heavy on 49ers Hub: Week 4 vs. Patriots