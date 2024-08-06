Seahawks Bring in Versatile 12-TD RB With ‘Explosive Burst’

The Seattle Seahawks could bring in some more depth at running back.

On Monday, August 5, the Seahawks brought in former Louisville and Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall for a workout alongside several others – tight end John Lovett, defensive end Kareem Robinson and running back Jusin Strong.

Via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2:

“#Seahawks recently worked out Hassan Hall, John Lovett, Kareem Robinson and Justin Strong,” writes Wilson.

Hassan Hall Had Notable Collegiate Career as Returner

The 23-year-old Hall went undrafted in 2023 after spending his first four seasons with the Louisville Cardinals (2018-2021) and his last season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He latched on with the Cleveland Browns shortly after going undrafted before ultimately being released from the practice squad during the 2023 season. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs before his release.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound Hall had a notable career with the Cardinals, making his mark as not only a running back, but also as a returner. Hall’s most notable season was in 2019 as a sophomore when he not only posted 501 rushing yards and five touchdowns, but also as a kick returner when he posted 26 returns for 793 yards (30.5 yards) and one touchdown. His production resulted in a Second-team All-ACC selection.

Hall served as a primary kick returner for all five of his seasons in college, posting 104 returns for 2,581 yards (24.8 yards) and two touchdowns. He also posted 386 carries for 1,820 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

In his scouting report of Hall leading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described him as. a physical runner with “explosive burst.”

“Hall runs with good physicality and has an explosive burst,” writes Zierlein. “He doesn’t create with his vision, but he can gather additional yardage with athleticism and contact toughness.”

The Seahawks currently have six running backs on their roster, having signed undrafted free agent Kairee Robinson last week. It’s very likely they were simply taking a look at what’s available in case they want to make a roster move later on in the preseason.

Seattle will open up their preseason slate when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 10.

Geno Smith Returns to Seahawks Practice After Missing Several Sessions

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is officially back at practice.

After missing the past four practice sessions following imaging tests on his knee and hip, Smith made his return to practice on Monday. The tests showed there was no significant damage to the 33-year-old quarterback.

“As far as I know, I think he’s rolling,” head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters when asked if Smith would be a full-go. “I’d just say we followed the steps of what everyone was saying we needed to do, and it was time for him to go out there, and he was there. It was great.”

The veteran quarterback is due to enter his third consecutive season as the team’s starter. Smith is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl nods, but his production declined in 2023 compared to 2022 and he failed to lead the Seahawks to the playoffs.

To top things off, Smith will be entering a completely different system under a new coaching regime led by first-year coaches Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

However, Macdonald has confidence in Smith as he enters the season as the team’s franchise quarterback.

“[He’s] the guy that I thought he was? Again, I’m on the record with this, but the respect for who he is as a player, accuracy, operation, how he handles the guys,” Macdonald said. “Yeah, and our relationship is still in the works. We’ve known each other for, what, five months now? We’re in a good spot, and we’re rolling.”