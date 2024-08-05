Cowboys QB Named Potential Replacement for Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking for a new quarterback next season.

As mentioned by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, he mentioned the Seahawks as one of several teams that could be interested in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2025. Prescott is currently without a long-term contract and is entering the final year of his current deal with the Cowboys. If both sides are unable to come to terms on a new deal, that would mean Prescott would become a free agent next offseason.

“Ultimately, it comes down to: (1) the number of teams that will be looking for veteran quarterbacks in 2025; and (2) what they’ll pay to get Prescott,” Florio said. “We know that, after 2024, teams will decide to make changes. Possibilities when the current season ends include the Jets, Steelers, Browns (if they’re willing to eat $92 million for Deshaun Watson), Titans, Raiders, Giants, Saints, Rams, and Seahawks.”

Why Seahawks Could Move on From Geno Smith for Dak Prescott

There will obviously be no shortage in potential suitors for Prescott, who is coming off of his best season after finishing as the runner-up in MVP voting. The 31-year-old led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while posting a career-high 410 completions and 105.9 passer rating.

As far as the Seahawks’ potential interest in Prescott, it’s very simple — Geno Smith’s contract gives the Seahawks a possible out next offseason. Seattle could move on from Smith next offseason — he has one year left on his deal after this season — with just a $13.5 million dead cap hit while saving $25 million. It’s a very reasonable possibility if the Seahawks fail to advance past the first round in the playoffs and considering the organization is under a new coaching regime lead by head coach Mike Macdonald.

Although Smith has been to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, he did have a clear decline in 2023 compared to his 2022 season, when he won Comeback Player of the Year and led the Seahawks to a surprise playoff appearance. Smith’s numbers declined across the board in 2023 with 20 touchdowns, a 64.7% completion rate and a 92.1 passer rating. By comparison, Smith threw for 30 touchdowns, a 69.8% completion rate and a 100.9 passer rating during the 2022 season.

Considering the Seahawks are not in rebuild mode, it would make logical sense for Seattle to simply upgrade from Smith with Prescott — it may cost nearly $60 million a year to sign the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback — while retaining its core as they seek to contend for a Super Bowl.

If the Seahawks come up short of expectations this season, expect Seattle to move on from Smith and target a new franchise quarterback — with Prescott as the top potential name if he enters free agency.

Seahawks Sign Linebacker Blake Lynch, Release Center in Corresponding Move

The Seahawks are making some moves before the start of their preseason.

As Seattle prepares for their preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 10, they’re making a couple of moves. As noted by Seahawks reporter John Boyle, Seattle is signing former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch and releasing center Mike Novitsky.

The 27-year-old Lynch signed as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings back in 2020 and started seven of his 20 appearances during his two seasons in Minnesota. He also appeared in seven games as a reserve linebacker with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.