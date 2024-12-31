Buccaneers’ $60 Million Veteran WR Called ‘Prize’ in Free Agency

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a devastating, season-ending leg injury in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, Godwin was playing the best football of his career.

At the time, Godwin was fourth in the NFL in receiving with 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns — all after he spent most of the offseason as the subject of trade rumors and entered the season in the final year of a $3 year, $60 million contract extension he signed in March 2022.

Godwin’s injury was grotesque — a dislocated ankle — and seen in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.

“Between the player reactions, the fact ESPN won’t show a replay and the cart coming out, this appears to be a serious injury for #Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Awful.”

Now, over 2 months later and with Godwin’s rehabilitation going well by all accounts, he will enter the offseason as one of the most sought-after free agents in the entire NFL.

“(Godwin) is still just 28 and will be fully healthy for his new team,” Footballguys Fantasy Football’s Jeff Tefertiller said on December 30. “After Tee Higgins, Godwin might be the prize of free agent receivers this coming offseason.”

It’s a prize plenty of NFL teams will be ready to compete for — Spotrac currently has Godwin’s market value projected at a 3-year, $66.7 million contract, which would pay him approximately $22.5 million per season.

Godwin One of NFL’s Most Consistently Great WRs

Godwin was also on track for his fourth consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He had his career high of 1,333 receiving yards in 2019, when he was named NFL All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl.

Following the NFL trade deadline in early November, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Godwin at No. 18 overall among potential 2025 free agents.