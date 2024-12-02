Commanders Urged to Pursue $60 Million Pro Bowl WR From NFC South

The Washington Commanders have made a leap almost no one could have anticipated in 2024, going from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of the NFL’s up-and-coming teams with a bright future ahead.

The reason for that change has been thanks to a new coaching staff and new front office but, more than anything, a new quarterback in rookie sensation and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

While the Commanders can count 2024 as a success if they make the playoffs, which they’re in a position to still do, moving forward one thing Daniels is going to need is more reliable people to throw the ball to — something Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks they can solve by signing free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Godwin will be one of the most recognizable names on the open market and has plenty of experience being a productive No. 2 after playing alongside Mike Evans in Tampa Bay his entire career,” Holder wrote on December 2. “The 28-year-old who turns 29 in February has racked up 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career.”

Godwin is currently out for the season after suffering a gruesome dislocated ankle in a Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but is projected to return healthy in 2025. He’s also in the final season of a 3-year, $60 million contract he signed before the 2022 season.

Godwin One of NFL’s Most Reliable Receivers

Godwin was on track to have the best season of his career before his injury — he was leading the Buccaneers and third in the NFL with 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Godwin was also on track for his fourth consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He had his career high of 1,333 receiving yards in 2019, when he was named NFL All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl.

If Godwin makes a full recovery, his play in 2024 could have seriously increased his value as a free agent — Spotrac projects his market value in the range of a 3-year, $70.3 million contract.

Commanders Don’t Have Reliable WR2 Option

The Commanders might take that massive amount of cap space and go for a player in free agency who could make McLaurin WR2 or, at the very least, WR1A or WR1B. Players like Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper and Diontae Johnson are all going to be free agents, with Higgins being the likely top prize among that group. The Commanders could also try to pull off a trade for a top wide receiver or spend their 2025 first round pick on a wide receiver or elite college tight end.

While McLaurin is having another amazing season, which he’s done regardless of quarterbacks throughout his career, after that it’s been a patchwork of players catching passes from Daniels.

With 4 games left in the season, McLaurin has 61 receptions for 896 yards and a career-high 9 touchdowns. With a strong finish to the season, it’s likely McLaurin will also pass his career highs for receptions (87 in 2020) and receiving yards (1,191 in 2022).

After McLaurin, Daniels spun gold out of straw with tight end Zach Ertz (52 receptions, 501 yards, 4 touchdowns) and wide receiver Noah Brown (35 receptions, 453 yards, 1 touchdown), with running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson combining for 45 receptions and 451 yards.