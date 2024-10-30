Buccaneers $60 Million WR Predicted to Land in AFC West

The injury Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered on October 21 in a Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens may have been hard to look at, but it wasn’t a career-ender. Not by any means.

With Godwin possibly able to return if the Buccaneers make the playoffs — a huge “if” at this point — it’s reasonable to think he could still be an effective if not elite wide receiver again in 2025 and beyond that.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks Godwin could wind up in the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders via free agency in 2025.

Godwin is in the final year of a 3-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Buccaneers before the 2022 season.

“Chris Godwin’s future in Tampa Bay could be murky with Godwin suffering an ankle injury that ended his season,” Ballentine wrote. “He was having a strong season before the injury, but he’ll be 29 this offseason and is looking for a new contract. He would be an ideal candidate for the Raiders to bring in and anchor the receiving corps for a new quarterback.”

Godwin was leading the Buccaneers and third in the NFL with 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns before his injury.

Godwin Would Be Great For Young Quarterback

The Raiders are 2-6 and have looked like one of the NFL’s worst teams through the first part of the 2024 regular season — thanks in no small part to having major instability at quarterback and trading away their best offensive weapon in wide receiver Davante Adams.

If there’s ever been a team in need of a franchise savior, it’s the Raiders, who haven’t won a playoff game since making it to the Super Bowl following the 2002 season.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema predicted the Raiders will take Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 7 overall pick in his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft released on October 28. Godwin would be the perfect player to pair with a young quarterback thanks to his experience and the dynamic he brings to a locker room.

If the Raiders go even further in the tank, they might be able to draft Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

“Even with two quarterbacks already off the board in somewhat of a “down” quarterback class, Las Vegas will have to take a chance,” Sikkema wrote. “Milroe might be the biggest home-run swing, bringing difference-making dual-threat ability and a cannon of an arm. Plus, he has improved his touch and accuracy in 2024.”

Godwin Has Been One of NFL’s Elite Wide Receivers

Before his injury, Godwin was on track for his fourth consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He had his career high of 1,333 receiving yards in 2019 — the only time he earned NFL All-Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

If Godwin makes a full recovery, his play in 2024 could have seriously increased his value as a free agent — Spotrac projects his market value in the range of a 3-year, $70.3 million contract.

The Athletic’s Dan Pompei predicted Godwin would be the “non-QB MVP” for the Buccaneers before the 2024 season — the player outside of the quarterback position who will have the biggest impact on the season.

“Mike Evans gets most of the attention, but Godwin remains one of football’s better receivers,” Pompei said. “He had more receptions than Evans in four of the last five seasons, including the last three. The Bucs believe he will have more yards this year because they intend to use him more in the slot and less outside.”