Commanders Waived Top-50 Pick Before Major Jonathan Allen Update

Things are shaping up nicely along the defensive line for the Washington Commanders ahead of the final push to the playoffs, thanks to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen finally being activated off injured reserve, shortly after the team waived fellow D-lineman Phidarian Mathis.

Allen can feature in Week 17’s crunch clash against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. That’s good news for the Commanders, who face a win and they’re in situation.

He’d been sidelined since Week 6 with a torn pec, but Allen made it back ahead of schedule. The Pro Bowler in 2021 and ’22 officially joined the game-day roster late on Saturday, December 28, per the Commanders.

Having Allen back is a major boost ahead of facing a Falcons offense housing powerful running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Allen will rejoin a D-tackle rotation still fronted by fellow first-round pick Daron Payne, but no longer containing Mathis.

The 47th player taken in the 2022 NFL draft was cut loose earlier on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mathis is the latest in a long line of prominent players drafted by former head coach Ron Rivera to be dumped by the new regime led by general manager Adam Peters. The makeover can be completed by Rivera’s successor Dan Quinn leading the Commanders into the playoffs to cap his first season in the job.

Jonathan Allen Return a Timely Boost for Struggling Run Defense

Allen being back in the fold should put some oomph in what’s been a struggling run defense. The Commanders are allowing a hefty 4.8 yards per carry, even after showing signs of improvement against NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley during the second half of Week 16’s 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley gashed the Commanders early, but the Eagles were subsequently held to 24 yards on 11 runs, according to Brian Baldinger of NFL Network. Baldinger showed how backup defensive tackles like Sheldon Day and Carl Davis Jr. helped to keep Barkley under wraps.

Day and Davis are veteran journeymen who have helped to plug the gaps during Allen’s absence. They’ve created a platform for a stout run defense, a foundation only likely to get stronger after Allen’s return.

The 29-year-old is more physically dominant than Day or Davis because of his awesome play strength. Allen has been showing off that trait since returning to practice earlier in December, per highlights from The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier.

Not being anything close to as imposing ultimately doomed Allen’s fellow Alabama alum Mathis.

Phidarian Mathis Never Lived Up to Draft Billing

Mathis never came close to justifying his status as a top-50 pick. Instead, he was sent to the bench for Week 13’s win over the Tennessee Titans. It proved to be the beginning of the end of his time on Washington.

The Commanders had to make the tough calls because Mathis rarely won individual matchups at the heart of the trenches. More often than not, the 312-pounder was dominated, like on this rep against New York Giants second-year center John Michael Schmitz, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Defensive linemen who are this easy for one blocker to handle are the reason for poor run defense. The Commanders needed Mathis to shift the line of scrimmage backwards and occupy double teams, but it rarely happened.

Now Mathis joins a cadre of former top picks, including 2023 first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who have been let go during this season. Linebacker Jamin Davis, taken in the first round of 2021’s draft, was also cut loose.

Those moves have helped shape the Commanders into what is finally a winning team. Now Allen can help prolong what’s already been a special campaign.