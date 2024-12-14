Commanders Get Shocking Injury News on $72 Million Pro Bowl DT

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

When it comes to defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, the Washington Commanders might be in line for their own Christmas miracle.

ESPN’s John Keim reported on December 13 that Allen, who was thought to be lost for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 6, might be able to return this season.

“Allen suffered the injury in a Week 6 loss at Baltimore, but during surgery doctors discovered that his muscle was only partially torn, sparking the initial hope for a late-season return,” Keim wrote. “Further checkups have at least helped him maintain the belief that a return is possible, sources said … There is no guarantee that Allen will come back, sources said, but he has been working out at the Commanders’ facility with an eye toward returning by the end of the month. He would need to prove he has regained all his strength.”

Allen has been on injured reserve since October 16 and has one season left on a 4-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2021 that is due to pay him $17 million in 2025.

Since Allen has already been paid the entire $33.1 million in guaranteed money on his contract, the Commanders could release him before next season and add $17 million to their salary cap space in 2025 — already projected at a whopping $101.5 million.

Allen Placed on NFL All-Overpaid Team in Preseason

Before the 2024 season, Allen was one of three Commanders Bleacher Report’s Alex Fowler placed on his NFL All-Overpaid Team along with offensive tackle Andrew Wylie and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who was released on November 30.

Allen’s name was in trade rumors through the entire offseason after the Commanders drafted an interior defensive lineman in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft with Jer’Zhan Newton and have another highly-paid interior defensive lineman with Daron Payne (4 years, $90 million).

“With a new regime in town with zero ties to the selection or extension of the 29-year-old, Washington could both idealize the future of Payne and Newton while exploring new avenues for Allen if his play isn’t up to snuff,” Fowler wrote.

While both Payne and Newton have been consistent this season, neither has done anything to stand out — Payne has 33 tackles, 3.0 sacks and 3 TFL and Newton has 30 tackles, 1.0 sack and 3 TFL.

Allen Has Been One of NFL’s Most Consistent Interior DL

The Commanders would welcome Allen back with open arms — through 6 games he had 13 tackles and 2.0 sacks but any extra firepower the team could muster at this point would all be pointed toward making the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Allen has been one of the NFL’s most consistent defensive tackles since he was drafted in the first round (No. 17 overall) in the 2017 NFL draft out of Alabama.

Over the last 6 seasons, Allen has been a 2-time Pro Bowler and averaged 62 tackles and 6.3 sacks per season — he’s also never missed more than 2 games in a single season in that stretch.

“Now in his eighth season, Allen has been a key member of Washington’s defense since it drafted him in the first round in 2017,” Keim wrote. “He made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when he had a combined 16.5 sacks.”