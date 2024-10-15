Commanders Signed Ex-Patriots DT, Worked Out All-Pro: Report

Injuries up front and struggles on the back end have spurred the Washington Commanders into quick action to add extra bodies on defense. The team signed veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis on Tuesday, October 15, the same day former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller was in for a workout.

Davis’ arrival was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He noted how the 32-year-old interior lineman played for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

A brief stint with the Cowboys was the sixth stop on the NFL circuit for Davis, who entered the pros as a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. He started 12 games during three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and added seven more starts with the New England Patriots from 2020-22.

Providing depth is likely the ceiling for Davis in Washington, particularly given Jonathan Allen’s season-ending injury, but things could be different for Fuller. The 14th-overall pick 10 years ago, Fuller achieved All-Pro honors with the Chicago Bears in 2018.

Fuller would beef up an underwhelming cornerback rotation, but Garafolo reported there’s “no indication he’ll sign at this point.”

A weak pass defense could use Fuller’s skills, provided he can get healthy and shake off the rust from almost two years on the sideline.

Carl Davis Gives Commanders Cover

Allen facing a lengthy recovery after surgery to repair a torn pec strains the Commanders’ options at the heart of the defensive line. Quinn indicated he would follow a committee approach to replace Allen, but it makes sense to add Davis.

His experience and versatility will be assets when depth is thin. Stalwart Daron Payne and rookie second-round pick Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton are the likely starters in Allen’s absence, but Phidarian Mathis is the only credible next man up.

Davis can change that because of his knowledge of Quinn’s schemes. The coach likes to mix three- and four-man fronts, so Davis, who can play over the ball or head-up on guards, has a chance to be elevated on game-days.

Fuller would likely receive similar opportunities given how much the Commanders are struggling at corner.

Commanders Need Cornerback Help

Checking in to see if Fuller, brother of former Commanders starter Kendall Fuller, can get back into play shape and up to speed is a smart move. The two-time Pro Bowler was the kind of accomplished cover man the Commanders lack on the perimeter.

Injuries and continued struggles have blighted 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. He was a healthy scratch for Week 6’s 30-23 defeat to the Ravens. Meanwhile, veteran Michael Davis, who was signed this offseason, played just two defensive snaps at M&T Bank Stadium.

It’s obvious the Commanders lack credible talent at this key position. What Quinn and Whitt Jr. need is corners able to stand up in man coverage, something the incumbents couldn’t do against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Jackson went 11 of 14 for 131 yards against Washington’s single coverage, per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer. Fuller would help reduce numbers like these, but if he’s not about to be signed, general manager Adam Peters has other options on the market.

Veterans like Jalen Mills and Ahkello Witherspoon are still available if the Commanders cast a wider net to improve their secondary.