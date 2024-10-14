Commanders Reveal Plan to Replace Jonathan Allen After Major Injury

Dan Quinn knows the Washington Commanders are going to miss Jonathan Allen, but the head coach believes a “multitude of people” can replace the injured defensive tackle.

Quinn confirmed on Monday, October 14 Allen “has a pec tear and it’s a big blow for us… we’re really bummed for him as the man and the ballplayer.” Surgery is required and will keep Allen sidelined for the rest of the season, per NBC4 Sports.

Allen suffered the injury during the 30-23 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. It leaves Quinn turning to a committee approach to replace a key starter, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

The latter pointed out the Commanders “Have (Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’) Newton, (Phidarian) Mathis. Also have Efe Obada who can play inside on some pass downs.”

Turning to this trio makes sense, especially since the Commanders also have one or two injury issues at the edges of their defensive line.

Commanders Need Numbers to Replace Jonathan Allen

He wasn’t playing his best football, but Allen was still a force in the trenches. So he’ll be missed after being driven to the ground by Ravens left guard Patrick Mekari, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Allen was understandably dominated on the rep, and Ravens running back Derrick Henry profited with a rushing touchdown. Losing too many battles up front is why the Commanders have surrendered five yards per carry, the second-highest in the NFL this season.

It’s why Quinn is right to hint at a committee approach to replacing Allen. The Commanders need different defensive tackles for different roles.

Rookie Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton is the obvious choice, but the second-round pick in this year’s draft is more pass-rusher than run-stuffer. So is Obada, a defensive end whose quickness and agility are assets when matched up against guards.

If anybody’s going to be more of a bulwark against the run it will be Phidarian Mathis. The third-year pro has battled back from being a potential cut candidate to somebody who showed signs of dominance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Highlights from Mason Kinnahan of “Keeping Up With The Commanders” showed how Mathis and his brute force can be a factor against both phases of an offense.

Mathis was always going to have a bigger role after John Ridgeway III, a natural run-plugger, was traded to the New Orleans Saints. Now Mathis’ workload will increase further, particularly if Obaba has to spend extended time at defensive end.

Injuries Growing Along Washington’s Defensive Front

Tackle isn’t the only position along the D-line that’s suffering. There are also issues at end, where “Quinn said DE Dorance Armstrong will undergo tests today for a rib/oblique injury. Tests on DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste’s ankle came back negative but Week 7 status tbd,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The status of rookie Jean-Baptiste and veteran Armstrong aren’t small problems. Not when Armstrong has been playing at a high level.

Fortunately, the Commanders have options, including Dante Fowler Jr. He had two sacks against the Ravens, so more snaps are likely in his immediate future.

There could even be a route back to the field for disappointing former first-round pick Jamin Davis. He converted to edge-rusher this offseason, but Davis was a healthy scratch in Week 6.

Mixing and matching versatile personnel is how Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. replace Allen.