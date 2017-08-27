Is Floyd Mayweather Jr. Married?

Getty

As Floyd Mayweather Jr. prepares to fight in one of the biggest fights of his career, and probably his last, many people are wondering if Mayweather is married. The answer is no. And, even though he has been involved in several high-profile relationships and was previously engaged, Mayweather has never been married.

Mayweather does not have a confirmed girlfriend, but there have been rumors that he could be dating British reality star Abigail Clarke.

Mayweather has previously been linked to his former masseuse, Doralie Medina, as recently as last year. The two were spotted together at a Los Angeles Clippers’ game at the Staples Center in early 2016, according to Mirror. The pair started dating in 2015 when she was employed as Mayweather’s masseuse.

💜 Lips: @badmedinacosmetics #Unbothered lip gloss A post shared by DoralieMedina (@badmedina) on May 4, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Around the same time Mayweather was seeing Medina, he was also linked to be seeing a 19-year-old shop assistant named Raemarni Ball. At the time, Raemarni posted video on Instagram showing Mayweather and other celebrities she was spending time with.

Mayweather was previously engaged to actress Shantel Jackson. Details about their troubled relationship became public during a very messy lawsuit Jackson filed against Mayweather for assault, battery, defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment and more. The case is still ongoing, but courts recently ruled that Jackson cannot sue Mayweather for defamation and public disclosure.

Jackson wasn’t Mayweather’s first ex-girlfriend to take him to court. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to a reduced battery domestic violence charge and no contest to two harassment charges against his ex Josie Harris. Harris is the mother of three of Mayweather’s children.

The case stemmed from a hair-pulling, punching and arm-twisting argument with Harris while two of their children watched in September 2010, according to ESPN.