College Football Week 3: Spreads & Odds for Top Games

The USC Trojans will be aiming for a 12th consecutive straight-up win when they host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday as 15.5-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

USC’s 42-24 victory over Stanford as 4-point chalk last week extended its home unbeaten streak to eight games, vaulting the squad to No. 4 on the AP Top 25 rankings going into Saturday night’s Longhorns vs. Trojans betting matchup at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Trojans have dominated during their year-long tear, claiming victory by double-digit margins in nine of 11, and producing against the spread wins on eight occasions, including a 5-2 ATS mark on home turf. USC’s continued strong play has also bolstered its position on the national championship odds, where it trails only Alabama as a +600 bet to claim its first national title since 2004.

Trojans pivot Sam Darnold sits among the Heisman Trophy favorites with +600 odds, but has tossed four interceptions against just two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. The USC ground game has picked up the slack, led by rusher Ronald Jones III, who sits third in the nation with five scoring runs to date.

The Longhorns ride high following last week’s 56-0 rout of San Jose State as 26.5-point chalk, but have been dismal performers on the road, going 2-8 SU and ATS in 10 contests since the start of last season.

However, Texas has defied the odds in recent dates as a double-digit underdog, winning outright in two of three, including a 23-17 victory over the rival Baylor Bears, and has covered in four of its past five.

The Longhorns’ first-year bench boss Tom Herman has also enjoyed regular success when facing nationally-ranked opponents, compiling a perfect 6-0 SU record while coaching Houston, including four outright wins with the Cougars pegged as underdogs.

In other Saturday night college football betting action, the reigning national champions take on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner as the Clemson Tigers visit the Louisville Cardinals as narrow 3-point favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Tigers did not concede a touchdown in a pair of dominating wins over Kent State and Auburn to open the campaign, and have surrendered just 16.4 points per game during a stunning 16-1 SU run.

However, they face a Cardinals squad that scored 82 total points in a pair of season-opening victories. Quarterback Lamar Jackson amassed 771 passing yards and five scoring passes in those wins, and is perched as a +175 bet to become the first player to win consecutive Heisman Trophies since Archie Griffin achieved the feat in 1974 and 1975.

