Jim Gatto: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced federal charges have been filed against 10 people, including four NCAA basketball coaches, managers, financial advisers and the head of global marketing for Adidas.

Jim Gatto, the director of global sports marketing for the sports apparel brand, is accused by the F.B.I. of conspiring to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get top prospects to Adidas-sponsored schools.

Four coaches were also charged as part of the investigation: Aburn’s Chuck Person, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans, USC assistant Tony Bland and Arizona’s Book Richardson, and eight of the 10 people indicted have been arrested TMZ reported.

On one occasion, the FBI alleges Gatto tried to pay one player and his family $100,000 if he went to a school of his choice, believed to be the University of Louisville.

The F.B.I. said it’s been investigating criminal influence of money on charges and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball, which is governed by the NCAA, since 2015.

Here’s what you need to know about the case and Gatto:

1. The F.B.I. Wiretapped Numerous Phone Calls Made by Gatto

According to the court documents, the F.B.I. launched an investigation into the matter and wiretapped numerous phone calls in which Gatto can be heard trying to work out a deal to pay to have the prospects attend Adidas-sponsored schools.

In exchange for the bribes, the student-athlete agreed to sign agreements to be represented by the bribery suspects once they entered the NBA.

The investigation has revealed multiple instances of bribes paid by athlete advisors, including financial advisors and business managers, as well as high-level apparel company employees, and facilitated by coaches employed by NCAA division 1 universities, to student-athletes playing at or bound for NCAA D-1 universities, and the families of such athletes, in exchange for a commitment by those athletes to matriculate at a specific university and a promise to ultimately sign agreements to be represented by the bribe-payors once the athletes enter the NBA.

The F.B.I. alleges that Person collected almost $100,000 in bribes in exchange for sending Auburn players to a specific financial adviser and a suit maker named Rashan Michel. The coach used some of the bribe money to pay off the families of recruits, the FBI alleges.

The court documents say Person met with one player in particular and warned him of the repercussions if he didn’t keep quiet about the plan. According to the documents, Person told one of the recruits that “the most important part is that you … don’t say nothing to anybody.”

“That’s very important ’cause this is a violation … of rules,” Person allegedly told the player. “But this is how the NBA players get it done. They get early relationships, and they form partnerships, they form trust, you get to know (financial advisor), you get to know Rashan a lot and like Rashan can get you suits and stuff … you’ll start looking like an NBA ball player, that’s what you are.”

2. Gatto & Adidas Allegedly Helped Get a Top Recruit to Attend Louisville

Basically, in my reading, Adidas needed to help U of L get a star recruit to help them and the university. — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

While no coaches from the University of Louisville were charged as part of the case, the federal indictment alleges that from May 2017 until September 2017, four men conspired to funnel about $100,000 to a highly-recruited high school player, whose name was concealed in the documents but attended a “public research university” in Kentucky.

The description of the school in the documents is in line with that of Louisville, which also has an enrollment of 22,640 students like the document says.

The documents said Gatto was clamoring for an opportunity for one of Adidas’ “flagship schools” to get a top recruit.

The money was wired to consultants who made direct cash payments to the player’s family. That player officially committed to the school in June.

Part of the deal with the player's father was that his son would sign with the company when he entered the NBA. — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

Shoe rep said: "you guys are being introduced to how stuff happens with kids & … we needed to step up & help one of our flagship schools" — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

The rep said the university (U of L) needed to land a 5-star caliber kid. "Obviously that helps, you know, our potential business." — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

While he wasn’t named in the document, WDRB News reported that recruit Brian Bowen was viewed as a “surprise commitment” when he announced June 3 he would be attending Louisville.

According to WDRB’s Jason Riley, at one point a sum of money was agreed upon between the university and the player believed to be Bowen, but a “rival apparel company” ended up coming in for more. He said the defendant, believed to be Bowen spoke with another coach at the school about getting more money. That’s reportedly when Gatto and Adidas stepped in.

The second unidentified coach supposedly called Jim Gatto, with Adidas, "who's the head of everything" at the company. & upped to $100,000 — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

3. Another Instance Involving Louisville Talked About Another Player Committing to the School

On July 27, an assistant coach from the "university" met with the defendants in a Las Vegas hotel room. The FBI was recording. — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

The incident involving Adidas, Louisville and the top recruit wasn’t the only one, according to the FBI. The court documents go into further detail about how on July 27, an assistant from the Kentucky university, believed to be Louisville, met with the conspirators inside of a hotel room in Las Vegas.

The group met to talk about a person they referred to in the documents as “Player 11” and how to funnel him money. All the while, though, the F.B.I. was recording.

The documents refer to “Player 11” as being a student who was expected to graduate in 2019. One of the four men said the mother of the student told him “we need our f***ing money” and the group talked about how they had to be “particularly careful” in funneling the money, especially because the school was already on probation.

One of the defendants noted the university was already on probation and they would have to be "particularly careful" in funneling the money — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

A defendant told the coach the plan to funnel money to the high school player's family "works on every angle" according to wire — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

They discussed, according to the indictment, an envelope containing $12,700 in cash. That payment would make the university "happy" — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 26, 2017

4. Gatto Has Worked for Adidas for Almost 25 Years

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gatto graduated from Elmira College in New York in 1992 with a degree in marketing. Just one year after that, he was named the head of global sports marketing for Adidas’ basketball brand. Now based in Portland, Oregon, it’s a position he’s held for 24 years.

5. Gatto Was Influential in Starting Adidas Nations

While, according to the FBI, Gatto has had influence on the NCAA and its athletes, he was influential in creating Adidas Nations. It’s a basketball tournament that takes some of the top high school recruits and international players and puts them in front of college scouts and coaches.

“Seven years ago, when we wanted to do something different, we came up with this Adidas Nations idea of doing more skills and bringing in international players together,” Gatto told Bleacher Report in 2014.