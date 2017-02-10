10 Best Maternity Bras: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Pregnancy and post partum are times of huge changes in a woman’s body. Besides your growing belly, your breasts are going to go through some significant changes in size and shape as well.You need the best maternity bra to see you through this time of change!

Maternity and nursing bras are a must have for new moms, because it is likely that your regular bra size will not fit correctly. You also likely want to have quick and easy access available for nursing or pumping, so that you do not have to remove your bra multiple times per day during feedings.

Most maternity bras on the market today serve multiple functions and can last through pregnancy and post partum, whether you breastfeed, pump, bottle feed or a combination. Either way, your breasts are going to fluctuate in size, shape and sensitivity and it is a good idea to stock up on comfortable, flexible bras!

Most of the bras on this list are underwire-free, since heavily structured bras do not have the flexibility that is needed as your breasts change size and shape though pregnancy, post partum, and even on a day to day basis as your level of milk varies. This makes underwire bras very uncomfortable to nurse in.

Stretchy, soft bras are not just a matter of comfort and convenience, however. Too much pressure on your chest by a bra with no wiggle room can result in poor circulation of blood and milk in you breast tissues, which can lead to painful plugged ducts and even mastitis. Believe me – You do not want to go there!

While you do need room to grow, maternity and nursing bras need to be snug enough to make sure there is no “spillover” when you move around, lay on your side or bend over. They also need to hold things like breast pads, milk savers, soothing gel pads or nipple protectors in place.

In this list, I drew on my own experience as a new mom as well as customer reviews. I tried to choose bras with smart designs, unique features, and tons of happy customers who love the way these bras feel and function. If you want to browse more options, I have linked each maternity bra brand in the descriptions below.

1. Best Supportive Everyday Bra: Leading Lady Women’s Nursing Wireless Sports Bra

Here is a nursing and maternity bra from Leading Lady that has the perfect combination of support, comfort and style to keep you comfortable and looking great. This bra is designed as a sports bra suitable for low impact activities, but it is also perfect for daily wear. It has extra thick shoulder straps and a wide band, as well as light ribbing under the bust for additional support.

The material is a soft and breathable cotton poly blend. There are full inner slings on each side, and the cups can be easily folded down with the use of the one handed clasps. This bra is ideal for both small and large cup sizes.

Price: $15.37

Pros:

Flattering shape and full support without underwires

Can be used for low impact exercise like yoga or pilates

Fabric is a soft and absorbent cotton poly blend

Extra wide shoulder straps for support and comfort

Cons:

Does not come with any padding

Not a lot of color choices available

Not as stretchy as other bras so may not be as comfortable if you experience engorgement

2. Best Combination Bra: The Dairy Fairy Arden All-in-One Nursing and Hands-Free Pumping Bra

The Arden Bra by The Dairy Fairy is an excellent multi-use bra that can last you through maternity, nursing and pumping while providing excellent support and comfort. This bra is designed to be comfortable and easy access whether you are pregnant with sensitive breasts, nursing and need quick access, or pumping and want to be hands-free.

It is constructed of two panels. The top layer is adjustable to three different settings, so you can tighten it or loosen it as needed, depending on the size of your breasts and the quantity of milk in them at any given moment. The lower nylon/lycra panel has a tight opening for breast pump flanges, and holds them in place while you pump.

The two cups are completely independent of each other, so you can adjust the tightness level separately. This also allows you to pump on one side and nurse on the other simultaneously. Even with all of these great features, the Arden bra manages to look flattering and sexy! T

o see more maternity bras, slips and tanks from The Dairy Fairy, click here.

Price: $68 with free shipping

Pros:

Can be used during maternity, nursing or pumping.

Three adjustable tightness settings on each cup for your breasts’ fast changing shape

Cups are individually adjustable, so you can nurse on one side and pump on the other

Reviewers noted excellent customer service from The Dairy Fairy

Cons:

Relatively expensive compared with other bras

Inner layer is made of a synthetic fabric

Does not use regular sizing – Make sure to measure and double check before ordering

3. Best Organic Cotton Bra: Kindred Bravely Extra Soft Organic Cotton Wireless Nursing & Maternity Sleep Bra

Kindred Bravely is one of the most well reviewed brands for quality nursing bras. Their bras are designed by a mom, so she knows exactly what features are necessary. This bra is perfect for moms who prefer not to wear synthetic materials on their skin. It is made of a super soft organic cotton and spandex blend, with only 10% spandex to provide stretch.

This bra is designed for ultimate comfort and easy access while sleeping or lounging around the house, but it is also supportive enough that you can wear it out as well. This bra is sweet and simple – With the easy wraparound design, the fabric can be pulled to the side without the need to unhook straps or pull aside multiple layers.

The cups are tight enough to hold breast pads in place without being constricting or uncomfortable on sensitive o engorged breasts. It also has a full racerback for extra support, which also makes it great for yoga or other exercise.

Click here to see the full line from Kindred Bravely

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Made of 90% soft, natural Organic cotton

Full racerback for the best possible support

Easy access cups that are tight enough to hold breast pads in pace while stretchy enough to fit engorged breasts

Cons:

Single layer of fabric may show your nipples if you wear this bra out without pads

Some reviewers had “spillover” issues while side-lying for overnight nursing

Non standard sizing, make sure to measure and double check before ordering

4. Softest Bra And Customer Favorite: Kindred Bravely Soft French Terry Nursing Sleep Bra

Here is one more fantastic bra from Kindred Bravely. This bra is the softest we have found, and customers absolutely rave about how comfortable it is. It has won the Mom’s Choice Award and has over 1,000 five stat reviews from nursing moms on Amazon.com.

The reason moms love this bra so much is the extra soft French Terry fabric. French Terry is that familiar fabric that is often used in sweatshirts. With loops and soft piles of thread on the inside of the fabric, it is extra soft and plush.

This softness also provides absorbency and moisture wicking qualities, which is excellent for mothers who may leak milk. This fabric also has a natural stretch to it, so the bra is flexible and comfortable on changing breast sizes.

his bra offers gentle support with easy access, pull aside cups that keep breast pads in place if needed. Click here to see more nursing bras from Kindred Bravely.

Price: $16.14 to $29.99 depending on color and size

Pros:

Made of the softest French terry knit fabric, which is moisture wicking and stretchy

Won Moms Choice Award and has over 1,000 five star reviews – Moms love it!

Has a racerback for extra support

Comes in “busty” sizes as well

Cons:

Fabric is lightweight, may not be great for daytime wear

Thick straps mean it cannot be worn with every outfit

does not follow standard measurements, make sue to measure and double check before ordering

5. Best Everyday Bra: Kindred Bravely Seamless Sublime Nursing Bra for Breastfeeding and Maternity

The Seamless Sublime collection from Kindred Bravely is their take on nursing bras to wear every day. This bra has more of a similar design to a regular bra, but without cups or wires and of course with easy access for nursing. The cups provide full coverage and feature a snap-down front flap that can be removed or replaced one handed for easy feeding.

Underneath is a supportive shelf that keeps the bra in place while nursing. Instead of hard wires and cups that can be extremely uncomfortable on breasts as they change size and shape due to milk supply, this bra has strategically placed elastic and stretchy material to provide support.

It also has removable pads to give a smooth silhouette under clothing. These bras are designed to fit multiple cup sizes, so thee is no need to worry that it will not fit during the normal size fluctuations that nursing moms experience.

Click here to see more Seamless Sublime designs from Kindred Bravely.

Price: $29.97

Pros:

Easy access and full coverage design for quick nursing without sacrificing modesty

Strategically paced elasticity on the fabric replaces uncomfortable wires

Comes with optional pads for a smooth silhouette

Cons:

Made of a synthetic fabric that is not absorbent

Does not have great access for breast pump flanges

Very lightweight compared with more structured bras

6. Best Plus Sized Bra: Goddess Women’s Keira Nursing Bra

For plus sized women, finding a great nursing bra can be a challenge. Some nursing bras do not come in extra large cup sizes, and since nursing bras are usually made of soft and stretchy fabric they may not provide the support needed for larger breasts.

This bra from Goddess is the best of both worlds, allowing for easy nursing access while at the same time providing all the support you need without the use of wires or inflexible cups. The Keira bra is a full coverage design, with two layers for easy nursing.

The top layer can be folded down for nursing and has a four-section soft cup design that gives you support and shaping without the need for underwires. When you release the clasp on the top flap, the under layer allows you to nurse while still giving you full coverage.

Price: $43.20 to $98.69 depending on size and color

Pros:

Unique four panel design is supportive and flattering

Gives full coverage and easy nursing access with one-handed clasp

Comes in DD to N sizes

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with seams on the straps breaking

Sizing runs small

Fabric is not natural or breathable

7. Best Multipack: Bravado Body Silk Seamless Nursing Bra Two-Pack

Let’s face it – You are going to need more than one nursing bra to get you through your baby’s first months! It makes sense to have plenty of different styles of comfortable, easy to use nursing bras, instead of trying to make one or a few bras work for every situation.

This two pack of Bravado Body Silk Seamless nursing bras is a great starting point. It includes two underwire-free, soft and silky bras that can be worn every day and under any outfit. You can choose your colors, either getting two of the same shade or two different colors like the black and beige pictured above.

Customer reviews show how much nursing moms love this bra. They have nearly exclusively five star reviews on Amazon.com. Reviewers note how comfortable the fabric is against their sensitive skin and breasts, and that they look very flattering under clothes.

This light weight bra features a two panel design with a fold down front flap for nursing access. There is strategically placed elastic on the fabric along the undersides and in between the cups to provide support.

Overall, this bra is an excellent basic piece and it is a great idea to get a two pack to have in your rotation!

Price: $78.40 to $98.00 depending on color and size

Pros:

Comes in a two pack and you can choose your colors

Super soft and silky fabric looks smooth under clothing

Fits like a “regular” bra so can be worn under anything

Cons:

Some reviewers had the bra stretch out and lose shape after multiple washes

Synthetic material is not breathable or absorbent

Some reviewers found it tight in the band area

8. Highest Quality Nursing Bra: Cake Lingerie Luxury Maternity Nursing Rock Candy Seamless Bra

Cake Lingerie has an excellent selection of nursing bras and swimsuits to fit your body from pregnancy to post partum. I received a sample of the Rock Candy Seamless Bra to review and it quickly became my favorite nursing bra. The material this bra is 92% Nylon and 8% Elastene, so is very soft and stretchy. This is awesome for a nursing bra because you need a lot of room for expansion as your milk comes in.

This bra has thick, strong straps and three eye hooks on the back for great support. This bra stays comfortable through all stages of nursing – from empty to engorged, which is never comfortable but with a rigid bra can be absolutely miserable.

There are removable cups, but the bra still gives good coverage without them. I like that this bra has a high cut to it, without exposing too much. The clips are super easy to use, and they can be attached and undone with one hand. I have not had any issues with the clasps coming undone on their own like with some other nursing bras.

The support layer underneath the cups is very comfortable as well, and you barely notice it. Overall, I have really loved this bra and would definitely recommend it to any nursing mother. This bra is more expensive than some others on this list but you can really tell the difference – it is well made and extremely durable, it is super comfortable, and it looks great under all clothes.

Price: $55

Pros:

Very durable and high quality construction

Material is breathable, soft and comfortable

Provides support with structured cups and thick straps, no underwire

Cons:

Removable cups get misshapen easily

The color is not accurate with the photos (My brown sample is purple)

Relatively expensive

9. Best Sports Bra: La Leche League International Pullover Nursing Sports Bra

You may think that spots bras are off limits to nursing moms, because they compress your chest and can hamper milk flow, but luckily there are specially designed sports bras for maternity and nursing that offer high impact support without discomfort or risk of plugged ducts.

This bra is from La Leche League, one of the biggest breastfeeding organizations in the world, so you know it was designed with the needs of a nursing mother in mind! It is made of a cotton/poly blend fabric that is breathable and soft.

It also features an extra wide supportive band underneath, waffle mesh fabric and strategically placed elastic to support your chest in high impact activities.

Price: $6.89 to $34.99 depending on size and color

Pros:

Fully supportive for high impact exercise activities

Made of a cotton poly blend that is breathable and moisture wicking

Easy one handed access nursing clips

Cons:

Not good for everyday wear

Washing instructions are to be hand washed and line dried, which can be time consuming

Nursing clips are higher on the straps than other bras

10. Best High Tech Nursing Bra: Mamaway Far Infrared Crossover Sleeping Nursing Bra

Nursing and maternity bras need to be comfortable, supportive, and provide room to grow. This crossover bra from Mamaway is made of a polyester/spandex blend fabric that feels great on your skin, and the extra stretchy fabric that is made using far-infared nano fibers.

These fibers are proven to help boost blood circulation while you wear the bra, which can be helpful in stimulating milk flow and preventing clogged ducts. This super soft fabric will not irritate sensitive breasts or nipples. This bra is designed with extra wide, non-adjustable straps and easy to access wrap around cups.

The easy access design can withstand over 10 nursing sessions per day without stretching out or losing shape, and is super easy for night time feeds as well. The stabilizing ballet back provides support for larger breasts, and has a hook and eye clasp like a regular bra.

To see more maternity bras and baby products from Mamaway, click here.

Price: $34.99



Watch a review of this bra here.

Pros:

Made of stretchy and strong fabric with lots of room to grow, so cups will not lose shap

Far-infared nano fibers in fabric help boost blood circulation for good milk flow

Real bra clasp and stabilizing ballet back to support large breasts

Cons:

Nipples may show through the thin fabric if worn during the day

Does not provide as much support as non-sleeping maternity bras

Made of a synthetic fabric

