Top 10 Best Swim Diapers for Baby and Toddler

Summer is here, which means it is time to start breaking out the swim shoes, beach balls and squirt guns for beach trips and days at the pool with your little ones! If you have a baby or toddler still in diapers, you may be worried about accidents in the water. Normal diapers swell up in water and do not provide adequate protection against leaks. Even cloth diapers get super soggy and are not comfortable for baby to wear in the water. Reusable swim diapers are a perfect solution. They are waterproof on the outside and absorbent on the inside, but not to the point where they become waterlogged after swimming. The leg holes and waist are tight enough to prevent leaks while still being super comfy. Some swim diapers are even adjustable with snaps so that they can grow in size from baby to toddler years. Remember – Only you can prevent mass pool evacuations!

In this list I have selected the 10 best swim diapers for Summer 2017. In creating this list, I drew on my own experience as a mom as well as customer reviews to find out which swim diapers are the most durable, have innovative and unique features, and are the cutest and most stylish designs for your baby. Thee are styles for boys, girls and unisex, as well as both toddler and baby.

Swim diapers make awesome baby shower gifts for spring or summer births, or cute first birthday gifts too! If you do not see any that you love below, click here to browse all available swim diapers.

1. Best Adjustable Design Swim diaper: Nageuret Swim Diapers By Beau and Belle Littles

These swim diapers from Beau and Belle have a bunch of great features that are designed for maximum protection as well as the highest level of comfort for boys and girls. These swimmers look a lot like regular cloth diaper covers on the outside, with three adjustable levels of snaps to fit babies from 6-35 lbs. The waist and leg openings are elastic for a snug fit. The outside of this cover is a easy to clean, waterproof PUL fabric and it comes in different unisex patterns to fit both boys and girls. the inside contains polyester mesh to keep baby comfortable and help the diaper dry quickly. this diaper is designed to keep solids inside, so no accidents will leak out. They also come with a one year “Better than Money-Back Guarantee.” If you have any issues, you will get a full refund plus one free swim diaper of your choice!

Price: $15.47



Watch a review of the Nageuret swim diaper here.

Pros:

Waterproof PUL outer layer is thin, lightweight and dries fast

Polyester mesh inner layer for baby’s comfort

Fully adjustable to fit babies from 6-35 lbs

Cons:

Does not have very many color options

Some reviewers had issues with the diapers not fitting bigger babies

Made of a synthetic fabric

2. Best Absorbent Swim Diaper: iplay Reusable Absorbent Swim Diaper

These swim diapers from iplay come in both bay and toddler sizes, and you can select from 17 different designs, from jungle patterns to orange sunsets and blue ocean patterns. They are designed to be especially trim and lightweight, so your baby or toddler does not have to carry around a heavy, soggy diaper after they go swimming. they are formaldehyde-free and use only azo-free dyes, and provide UPF 50+ sun protection for little bums. The diaper has a three layer design, with a wicking layer to keep baby’s skin dry, an absorbent layer to protect against messes, and a waterproof outer layer with elastic around the waist and legs to prevent any messes from escaping into the water. They are machine washable and are easy to put on and off with a single line of snaps.

Price: $8.29 and up depending on size and color

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Three layer design for comfort and absorbency

Trim design is not bulky

Wicking liner keeps moisture from baby’s skin to prevent diaper rash

Cons:

Sizing runs small

Not adjustable for different sized babies

Some reviewers found the elastic to be too tight

3. Best Swim Diaper Two-Pack: Alva Baby One Size Reusable Washable Swim Diapers

Alva is a great brand for baby items and their swim diapers are a customer favorite. This two pack is less expensive than most other options, with each diaper costing under $8. These swim diapers are designed with adjustable snaps to fit babies from birth through toddlerhood. they are lightweight and comfortable, with a trim and attractive positioning design to fit baby boys and girls of all sizes. The outer layer is a waterproof PUL material to keep messes in, while the inside is polyester mesh for easy clean up and comfort against baby’s skin. The leg and waist elastics have soft lycra binding for a secure fit, easy on and off and the softest feel against baby’s skin.

Price: $9 to 15.59 for two

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Designed to be extra trim and lightweight

Fully adjustable, fits from birth to three years

Quick drying for maximum comfort and easy washing

Less expensive than most other options

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with the fit

Some reviewers had them fill up with water and become saggy

Made of a non-natural material

4. Best Neoprene Swim Diaper: Happy Nappy Baby and Toddler Reusable Swim Diaper

If you want a simple, easy to use swim diaper for your baby or toddler that looks less like a diaper and more like a big kid swimsuit, this sleek swimmer from Happy Nappy is a great option. This swimmer is made of neoprene with a nylon shell, so it feels just like a regular swimsuit and will not get soggy or bulky in the water. The tight nylon waist and leg openings will keep messes in without pinching or leaving marks on baby’s skin like elastic sometimes does. This swimsuit comes in six sizes, from newborn to two years. They come in eight colors and patterns, including some for boys, girls and unisex. Parents love these swimmers, they have won multiple awards and are the number one best seller in the UK.

Price: $10.99 to $16 depending on size

Pros:

Made of neoprene and nylon (wetsuit material)

Keeps messes in without uncomfortable elastic

Sleek and smooth design looks like a big kid swimsuit

Cons:

Has a high rise on kids’ bellies

Some reviewers found the thighs too tight

Does not snap on so you have to pull it down over legs to change (not so great when there is a mess inside)

5. Best Stylish Swim Diaper: Charlie Banana Extraordinary Swim Diaper

I personally love Charlie Banana cloth diapers, and tons of other moms and dads out there would agree that they are some of the highest quality diapers around. These swim diapers are just as well designed and easy to use as their cloth diapers, and they definitely do the job of keeping baby comfy and keeping messes in while they swim. These swim diapers are an easy and simple pull-on and off design with no snaps. The inner layer is made of hypoallergenic and the outer layer is a waterproof material, with the entire diaper being free of perfume, chlorine and chemicals. The elastic leg and waist openings are elastic to keep messes in, but are not so tight that they will be uncomfortable. Just like Charlie Banana diapers, they come in a ton of fun and modern colors and patterns. You can choose from four sizes and over 25 stylish colors. If the waist is a little big for your baby, you can adjust it with the attached drawstring for a better fit.

Price: $14.99 and up depending on size and color

Watch a product review video here.

Pros:

Inner liner is made of organic cotton

Comes in over 25 stylish colors and patterns

Has drawstrings to adjust the waist fit

Cons:

On the more expensive side

Does not have snaps for easy on and off when messy

Some reviewers found it to be droopy in the bum

6. Best Easy-On and Off Swim Diaper: EcoAble Baby Convertible 3-in-1 Cloth Diaper Hybrid w/Pocket & Insert

One of the biggest complaints that parents have about swim diapers, especially for young babies, is that you have to pull them down off of their legs to get them off, which can be messy if there is a surprise inside. This 3-in-1 diaper from EcoAble solves that problem with its convenient snap design. There are two snaps on either side of the diaper to secure it in place, so you can open it up completely like a regular diaper to take it off. If there is no mess inside, you can pull it on and off just as easily. This diaper is also great for use as a potty trainer, and it comes with a snap-in insert for use as a regular diaper. There is also a thin absorbent layer sewn in for smaller accidents while potty training. This diaper comes in two sizes to fit babies from infancy to toddlerhood.

I received a sample of this diaper in the large size to try out, and it quickly became part of my regular rotation of cloth diapers. The way the snaps are designed makes this diaper easy to put on and pull of on a mobile baby. My son recently discovered snaps and buttons, so it is great to have a diaper cover that is not so easy for him to take off himself, but still comes off quickly when he needs to use the potty. When I tried this diaper out in the water, I loved how it was tight fitting enough to contain leaks without leaving red marks on his skin. The sewn-in insert does make it dry rather slowly, so make sure to squeeze out as much liquid as possible after swimming before you hang it out to dry.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

3-in-1 swim, potty training all-in-one diaper

Comes in 15 cute, unisex designs and colors

Unique snap placement makes it very easy to put on toddlers

Cons:

Sewn in insert dries very slowly

Sizing seems to run large in the legs

Fabric is not natural or breathable

7. Best Snap or Hook-And-Loop Closure Swim Diapers: Bummis Swimmi Swim Cloth Diaper

Bummis cloth diapers are known in mom circles to be some of the best on the market today. They are adjustable to fit any size and shape baby, are super durable with rugged construction and are meant to last through many years and many babies. The Swimmi swim diaper is no diffeent, and is a customer favorite with an average review of 4.5 out of 5 stars. This one size simmer fits babies from 14 to 40 lbs and you can select either snap closure or hook and loop for easy on and off. Keep in mind that snap closure is harder for toddlers to remove. This swimmer looks like a regular diaper on the outside but inside it is designed to hold in solids while allowing liquids to pass through, which is perfect for swimming because it will not get soggy. This is a quick drying diaper and is made of North American sourced lycra fabric and made in Canada.

Price: $17.99 and up9 depending on style

Watch a review video of Bummis Swimmis here.

Pros:

Very rugged and durable construction

Available in either snap or hook and loop closure

Fully adjustable to fit newborns to toddlers

Made in Canada from North American sourced fabrics

Lightweight, quick drying design will not get soggy or heavy

Cons:

May be complicated to use with adjustable snaps

Sizing runs small

Hook and loop closure may become worn and less strong after many washes

8. Best Budget Friendly Swim Diaper: Angel Love One Size Fits All Cloth Swimming Diapers

If you are looking for an inexpensive Yet effective swim diaper, this two pack from Angel Baby is a great choice. Each diaper costs between $5 to $7 and they have all of the features of more expensive options. They are adjustable with snap closures to fit babies from birth to two years. The outer shell is a breathable yet waterproof fabric, so any messes stay inside but it is also quick drying. The inside laye is a soft polyester mesh that is super comfy against baby’s skin. The inner layer also helps to keep solids contained inside the diaper.

Price: $13.99 for two

Pros:

Comes in 16 colors and patterns

Very inexpensive compared with other swimmers

Lightweight, trim and quick drying

Cons:

Very inexpensive, so it may not be as durable as other options

Some reviewers found it tight around the waist

Patterns are not as stylish or modern as other options

9. Best Vintage Style Swim Diaper: Kushies Reusable Swim Diaper

Here is an adorable swim diaper from Kushies that has a unique vintage look that you won’t see anywhere else. This diaper has a nylon waterproof outer shell, with an absorbent terrycloth lining. The lining will not become waterlogged but helps to keep messes inside, as well as absorb a pee or two when baby is not swimming. Just make sure to rinse well after each use. In addition, the gusseted legs provide extra protection against leaks. The closure for this diaper is an adjustable hook and loop with an adorable tie string on top. You can choose from 16 color and pattern combinations, which are all unique, bright and fun.

Price: $6.95 to $11.95 depending on style

Pros:

Comes in 16 unique and fun color combinations

Absorbent inner liner for catching pee when not swimming

ELeg gussets for secure fit and protection against leaks

Cons:

Toddlers may try to open the hook and loop closure

May fit tightly on above average weight babies

Many reviewers had a hard time with the sizing chart being inaccurate

10. Best Big Kid Swim Diapers: iplay Baby and Toddler Swimsuits with Built-In Swim Diaper

If you want your baby or toddler to look a little more grown up at the pool or beach, instead of looking like they are wearing a regular diaper, then these swimsuits from iplay with built in swim diapers are perfect. Iplay has the cutest designs for bboth boys and girls that look exactly like “big kid” swimsuits on the outside but has the “ultimate swim diaper” inside. This is the same swim diaper that iplay sells on its own, including an absorbent inner layer with moisture wicking liner and a waterproof exterior. The legs are elasticized and there is a tight fitting waist band inside as well to catch any accidents. No harsh chemicals or absorbent gels are used in these diapers. Both the girls’ swim suits and the boys’ swim trunks come in multiple different colors and styles, and you can choose from baby or toddler sizes.

Price: $8.78 to $13.05 depending on size and style

Pros:

Looks just like a big kid swimsuit but with added protection against leaks

Moisture wicking inner liner helps prevent diaper rash

Super cute patterns available

Cons:

Absorbent layer may become soggy

Reviewers noted that they run very small

Not as many color options available in toddle sizes

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.