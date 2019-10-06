90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Episode 10 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. The synopsis for season 3 episode 10, titled “Treat Me Right,” reads, “Benjamin ponders his relationship ahead of the bride price ceremony. Angela confronts Michael’s friends. Jeniffer and Tim question their compatibility. Avery and Omar spend their last day together in Beirut. Rebecca and Zied head to the Sahara Desert.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

The promos for tonight’s episode promises plenty of drama (specifically and unsurprisingly involving Angela), while some of the couples contemplate their relationship before taking the next big step in their relationship. Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Angela Confronts Michael’s Friends & Throws a Drink at One of Them

Last week’s promo for tonight’s episode shows Angela confronting Michael‘s friends during a night out. During the clip, Angela tells his friends that “real men would have told Michael to turn his ass around and go back home,” and when one of his friends tells Angela that his fiance would “never talk to [him] like this,” and that she is “way too possessive and bossy,” she throws a drink at him.

Another clip, which can be viewed above, shows Angela chatting with a close friend of Michael’s who she also trusts and gets along with. Bode and Angela discuss how often Michael has been lying to her, and how she is getting sick of spending so much money to come to Nigeria just for them to fight and argue.

“It’s not about Michael, this is about my second trip here,” she tells Bode over a drink. “Me spending all this money coming over here. All he has to do is sit tight and make me happy. Can he do that? No. All I asked him to do is not lie, I don’t ask him to do nothing else, just do not f–king lie and what has he done for two years?”

Darcey Blames Her Sister For Issues With Tom & Benjamin is Questioning His Relationship With Akinyi

Darcey is still at odds with her twin sister Stacey on tonight’s episode of the show. In the clip above, Darcey leaves Albania on a sour note and tells the cameras that she blames Stacey for not being able to have a romantic weekend with Tom.

“Tom had planned to take me to Gran Canaria, but we came to Albania instead,” Darcey says during a confessional. “So Stacey could meet him and make sure Tom is the right match for me, cuz I didn’t want another situation like with my ex-boyfriend Jesse. But I had tit for tat with Stacey and I really do feel like Stacey’s to blame. If we hadn’t come to Albania, he probably would have proposed and I would have a ring on my finger, but I guess not.”

Another clip shows Benjamin confronting Akinyi about how drunk she got during last week’s episode of the show, and Akinyi tells the cameras that Ben just needs to “chill out.” Last week’s promo also shows some drama between Rebecca and Zied, who gets mad when Rebecca accidentally shows him a picture of her Moroccan ex-husband, while Avery questions if Omar is using her for an American visa.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of Before the 90 Days and see how it all plays out for the season 3 couples.

