MAFS Season 10 Finale Date & Time: When Does it Air?

The Married at First Sight Season 10 finale airs Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Each of the remaining four couples will sit down with the experts during tonight’s finale and decide if they want to stay married to their spouses or file for divorce.

There will be one more episode left in Season 10 after tonight’s Decision Day episode. The Season 10 reunion will air next Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a special on April 29 titled Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?

Keep reading for details on the remaining Season 10 schedule for Married at First Sight:

There Are Only Two Episodes Left in Season 10

There are only two episodes left of MAFS Season 10 – tonight’s Decision Day finale, and next week’s reunion episode. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the last few episodes below:

SEASON 10.16, UNTIL DECISION DAY DO WE PART: “The eight-week social experiment comes to an end and all five couples sit down with the experts to decide whether to stay married or get a divorce. Some couples have their eyes on the future, while other couples are determined to get answers about the past.” (airs April 15, 2020)

SEASON 10.17, SEASON 10 REUNION: “Five months after Decision Day, the five Washington D.C. couples who got married at first sight reunite to look back on the good times and the hard times, discuss the ups and downs of their marriages, and answer the biggest question of all – are they still married?” (airs April 22, 2020)

The reunion episode will be followed by a special titled Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? which airs on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Heavy will add a description of the special as soon as one becomes available.

Mindy & Zach Make an Appearance During the Finale

Mindy and Zach, who already ended their marriage several episodes ago, will be making an appearance during tonight’s finale. For those who need a recap, Mindy decided to divorce Zach following suspicions that her husband was having an emotional affair with her close friend Lindsay. Although the two are no longer together and do not need to make a decision on Decision Day, the experts invited them back to discuss their marriage and their overall experience with the MAFS experiment.

Meanwhile, the remaining four couples must decide whether or not they want to stay married to their spouses – Katie and Derek, Meka and Michael, Taylor and Brandon and Jessica and Austin will all be discussing the ups and downs of their relationships with the experts during the finale while trying to figure out if they can see a future with their partners. Jessica is hopeful that Austin will finally say ‘I love you’ on Decision Day, while Taylor isn’t sure Brandon will even show up. Katie has been questioning her future with Derek, and Meka still doesn’t know where she stands with Michael, so the finale promises to be a roller coaster of emotion.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

