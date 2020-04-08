MAFS Season 10 Decision Day Predictions: Who Will Stay Together?

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 15 airs on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, and with Decision Day just a week away, the four remaining couples are still trying to figure out if they can see a future with their “stranger” spouses. Which couples will make it work in the end, and who will go their separate ways? How accurate were the experts when they paired up the couples this season?

Although Mindy and Zach have already ended their marriage, Jessica and Austin, Meka and Michael, Taylor and Brandon and Katie and Derek all still have to make a decision next week, and we’ve got some thoughts on who will stay together and who will call it quits in the end. Keep reading for our Season 10 couples predictions for Decision Day:

Jessica & Austin

If any Season 10 couple has a chance at making things work in the end, it’s Jessica and Austin. These two have had a solid relationship from the very beginning, appear to be genuinely crazy about each other, and had a relatively drama-free storyline all season. Although Austin is still struggling with telling Jessica that he loves her, we have no doubts that he does and is just afraid to put himself out there in case things don’t work out. The reality couple also had a few arguments about Austin’s work schedule this season, but we don’t think they will split up over something like that. We 100 percent believe these two will stay together on Decision Day.

Meka & Michael

Meka and Michael have had almost nothing but issues from the very beginning of their relationship, which has been fraught with arguments about dishonesty and trust since the two first met at the altar. Not only does Michael habitually lie to Meka about literally everything, it’s obvious these two have no chemistry or attraction to one another. From issues with communication to problems opening up to each other, we have no idea how the experts paired them up to begin with. They don’t seem to have anything in common, they aren’t on the same page about their future, finances or careers, and Meka doesn’t seem to be as supportive to Michael’s emotional needs as he wants her to be. We don’t think these two will stay together on Decision Day.

Taylor & Brandon

Taylor and Brandon have one of the most volatile, tumultuous and toxic relationships of the series, and we have no idea how Brandon was ever cast on the show. The reality star gave viewers a taste of his temper during their honeymoon in Panama when he got into a confrontation with the camera crew, and he’s had constant issues with production since. On top of his arguments with the producers, Brandon and Taylor do nothing but bicker and fight, with Brandon refusing to move in with his wife, and Taylor frequently going out partying with friends while leaving rude messages about her husband on Instagram. If these two even make it to Decision Day, or if Brandon shows up at all, we’ll be shocked.

Katie & Derek

Katie and Derek are one of the hardest couples to pinpoint this season … it’s clear that both stars are genuinely attracted to one another and have great chemistry and similar interests, but when it comes to planning their future, they don’t seem to be on the same page. Katie is worried that Derek is too immature when it comes to chasing his dreams, and Derek can’t always handle Katie’s temper and attitude. It also looks like Katie is grasping at straws to find other issues with her husband, which makes us question how things will play out on Decision Day. In the end though, we believe these two will decide to work through their issues and stay together.

Who do you think will make it and find their “happily ever after” and who do you think will call it quits? Take our poll below!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

