90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 12 airs Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 12, titled ”King of Wishful Thinking,” reads, “Avery spends some time with Ash’s ex. Ed and Rose discuss their relationship. Erika opens up to Stephanie about her past. David listens to his heart, and Geoffrey and Varya look to the future.”

Warning: this article will explore spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Dropping some truth bombs. 💣Don't miss an explosive #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ErfosTPsPF — TLC Network (@TLC) May 7, 2020

Tonight’s episode promises plenty of explosive arguments, a break up or two (or three?!), a meeting with an ex and another hopeful trip to Ukraine. Stephanie and Erika get into another heated argument (what a surprise!), while Rose gives Ed a piece of her mind and Geoffrey copes with Varya’s answer to his proposal. Meanwhile, David heads back to Ukraine for the 47th time to find Lana and again meets with the private investigator, who he once again doesn’t listen to.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Erika Opens up About an Ex & Stephanie Isn’t Happy

Erica’s unexpected confession throws Stephanie for a loop! See wha happens tomorrow at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/sXUfm2uDCb — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 9, 2020

Stephanie and Erika, who have already had an incredibly rocky relationship up to this point, get into yet another argument after Erika opens up about an ex. In the clip above, Erika explains why she’s worried about Stephanie keeping her sexuality a secret from her mother – because an ex did the same thing to her for an entire decade.

“I had this relationship with someone and I was kept a secret, and that really really hurt me,” she tells Stephanie who looks shocked by the news that Erika ever dated anybody before her. “I’m sorry, this is my first time hearing about this,” she interrupts her girlfriend. “What are you talking about, who is this person?”

Erika replies, “I don’t like to talk about it but this girl wasn’t ready to come out to her mom and it was just a really hard time because it spanned over the course of ten years, on and off.” Stephanie continues to look baffled and tells the cameras, “When we talked online we would bond over our shared bad relationships, and she never ever mentioned a long term relationship where she was kept a secret. I am so shocked right now.”

She then tells Erika, “This is confusing because I feel like you’re leaving information out. I thought we were supposed to be honest and upfront and vulnerable with each other.” When Erika tries to explain herself and remind Stephanie that it took her a while to be that open with her, Stephanie interrupts her again and says, “So why am I the one who’s telling you all of my problems and all the issues with me and you failed to mention something like that, and that’s a huge thing, because she is the reason that now you are pressuring me to come out to my mom.”

Erika Comes Out to Her Parents | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysWith Stephanie by her side, Erika comes out as bisexual to her parents. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-05-04T16:00:27.000Z

The cameras cut over to Erika during a confessional, who explains why she feels hurt by Stephanie’s actions. “I know that I just came out to my parents, but being kept a secret by my last girlfriend really hurt me and I felt like ashamed of myself because I felt like the girl that I loved was embarrassed of me.”

Spoiler alert: that big fight that was highlighted in the promos for the new season, where Stephanie freaks out and smashes a dish on the floor? That happens tonight. She starts shouting at Erika about her friends and not knowing which friend of Erika’s might be the girl she’s talking about, throws a bowl on the floor and storms out of the hotel room. She also breaks up with Erika during tonight’s episode, because they “can’t get on the same page” with their past relationships, so it’s definitely a doozy of a fight.

Avery Meets Ash’s Ex-Wife & Confronts Her About Ash & His Son Moving to the U.S.

Avery gets the low-down from Ash’s ex! 😬Tune in to #90DayFiance tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/RDtB2QNlxY — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 10, 2020

Avery and Ash, who are still in a bit of a blowout fight leading into tonight’s episode, decide to set their argument aside for the time being so Avery can meet Ash’s son Taj and ex-wife Sian. Avery sits down with his ex-wife at a wine bar and the two discuss Ash’s future in the U.S.

“Ash has done this multiple times in the relationship, holding things back and not telling me the full situation,” Avery tells the cameras. “It’s a huge example of why I have concerns about what can happen if he came to America with his son.”

She tells Sian that she and Ash have discussed his move to America, and she asks Sian how she feels about Taj moving with him. Sian replies, “He came out with the question one day … I really had to digest it, and I’m still digesting it, I’m still processing it because I feel deeply upset about it.”

Although she and Avery appear to be getting along just fine, she admits that she isn’t on board with Ash taking Taj to the U.S. She adds, “Taj is my world, Taj is my world … I can’t even fathom being in a different country, I just can’t.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

