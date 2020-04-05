Stephanie & Erika 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Stephanie and Erika, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, finally met in person during a recent episode of the show. Stephanie, 29, and Erika, 24, met through social media, and although their relationship started as just friends, the reality stars, who both identify as bisexual, quickly fell in love and formed a romantic relationship.

Although Stephanie and Erika both appear to be head-over-heels crazy about one another, promos for the April 5 episode of the show promise some trouble in paradise after Stephanie asks Erika to delete a dating app from her phone. Other clips of the season show the two getting into a pretty explosive argument sometime down the road as well, so it definitely looks like they’ve got some issues on the horizon.

So what’s going on with Stephanie and Erika these days? Are they still together today, or did the first-ever same-sex 90 Day couple split up after filming ended? Here’s what we know about Stephanie and Erika’s relationship today:

Stephanie & Erika Are Beginning to Have Problems in Their Relationship

The reality stars appeared to be quite smitten with each other in the beginning, but it looks like both Stephanie and Erika are starting to have second thoughts about their relationship. In the clip above, Stephanie confronts Erika about a dating app she noticed on Erika’s phone and asks her to delete it, which doesn’t sit well with Erika, who says she uses the app for business.

“If you don’t have faith in me then how is this going to work, you know?” Erika asks Stephanie as she deletes the app. Stephanie adds, “I don’t think it should be such a big deal to just delete it,” and Erika responds, “And that’s what I’m doing, right now, because you told me to.” Erika also tells the cameras during a confessional that “Steph asking me to delete the app suggests to me that she doesn’t trust me at all and I think she’s going about this in a completely inappropriate way.”

In another promo of the new season, Stephanie can be seen having a meltdown after confronting Erika about one of her exes, which results in Stephanie smashing something as she storms out of the room. The reality stars also bicker over their future together, with Stephanie expecting Erika to move to the U.S. sooner rather than later (despite her photography business in Australia).

Meanwhile, Erika is concerned about Stephanie’s health issues, which Stephanie downplayed the seriousness of when they first got together, so it’s obvious the two have some issues to work through this season.

Erika Recently Posted a Photo of She & Stephanie Together on Instagram

Although the reality stars are facing some obstacles on the season currently, Erika recently posted a photo of she and Stephanie together on her Instagram page, which we don’t think she would do if they had recently split up. Although it was a throwback picture to the day they visited the wildlife preserve, she had nothing but good things to say about the day, and even noted that she was excited to show Stephanie the small python she was holding in the picture.

“I love all animals but something you guys probably don’t know about me is my love for snakes and lizards! My aunt and uncle are herpetologists so I’ve grown up around them and am very enthusiastic about these lil beauties,” she captioned the photo above. “You can imagine how excited I was to show this sweet children’s python to Steph!” She added several hashtags to the post, including #loveislove, #samesexcouple and #longdistancerelationship, so we have a feeling the two are still together today.

Contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing too much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, so we likely won’t know for sure what’s going on between Erika and Stephanie until the season wraps up. However, judging by Erika’s Instagram post, we believe the two are still together today.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

