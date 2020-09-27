90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Tell All Part 1 Spoilers

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 “Couples Tell All” special airs Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for tonight’s episode, titled ”Tell All Part 1,” reads, “In Part 1 of the Tell All, our couples reunite from their own homes. Angela and Michael struggle with trust issues. Elizabeth’s family questions Andrei’s integrity. Colt clashes with both of his exes. Asuelu’s coronavirus habits are questioned.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Although the Happily Ever After Season 5 Tell All was filmed remotely from each of the cast members’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still features plenty of drama, tears, fights and nonsense to keep fans satisfied. From ongoing issues with Elizabeth’s husband and family to several (unsurprising) outbursts from Angela and more threats from Asuelu’s sister Tammy, viewers have plenty to look forward to from the three-part Tell All Special.

Part 2 of the Tell All airs next Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part 3 on Monday, October 5 at the same time. Read on for spoilers and predictions on the first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Couples Tell All special:

Angela Confronts Michael About Checking Out a Stripper in Nigeria

Bringing Angela to a strip club was never going to be a good idea! The #90DayFiance tell-all is about to pop off…tune in Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/wPhRaUQUvw — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 26, 2020

As fans likely remember, Michael made the mistake of checking out a stripper during his and Angela’s joint bachelor party in Nigeria shortly before their wedding day. Why Michael thought it would be a good idea to bring his outspoken, aggressive, and very jealous fiancé to a strip club is beyond me, but he definitely regretted his decision after Angela caught him staring at a dancer in the club.

In the clip above, Angela (and some of the other 90 Day cast) confront Michael about the incident. Angela explains that she was already insecure about her relationship with Michael due to their 22-year age difference, so she felt disrespected and hurt when he was blatantly checking out another, much younger woman.

“I’m already, you know, 54 gonna marry a 32-year-old man and for you to look at other younger women while in my presence, it makes me feel like maybe everybody’s right, maybe I shouldn’t be marrying a younger man,” she tells host Shaun Robinson during Part 1 of the Tell All. “Because obviously he can’t even look at me in public instead of looking at other women.”

She continues, “I’m thinking like ‘God I’m getting ready to marry this man and he just made me feel like s–t.” Her comment gets a reaction from the rest of her castmates, most of who are supportive of Angela and chastise Michael for his actions.

“Michael you had a chance to defend Angela’s honor and everything, and the insecurities she had against you,” Colt explains as Angela thanks him. “You had a moment in time to step up and say ‘no Angela, let’s go home.” Colt’s mother Debbie agrees, while Elizabeth and Andrei call Michael’s actions “sneaky.” Check out the whole clip above to see what the rest of Angela’s costars think about Michael eyeing up a stripper.

Colt & Jess Discuss Their Relationship & Accuse One Another of Lying

Colt and Jess are going there…TONIGHT at 8/7c on the #90DayFiance tell-all. pic.twitter.com/HRybcVUFhu — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 27, 2020

Another clip from tonight’s Tell All special features a showdown between Jess and Colt, who both accuse the other of lying throughout their relationship. When Robinson asks Colt how he feels about Jess today, Colt responds, “I haven’t spoken to her since after we broke up. It’s over, she might as well be a stranger.”

A visibly frustrated Jess sighs before adding, “For boyfriend, you know, he’s terrible,” to which Colt replies, “Jess, looking back and thinking back to our relationship, you wanted to change me. You wanted to change the way I lived, the way I looked, everything about me. You didn’t love me and that’s fine, but don’t act like you were the best girlfriend.”

Jess cuts him off and snaps, “You want to say I don’t love you Colt? Are you kidding me? I loved you, I have this relationship alone.” Debbie then jumps in and calls Jess a liar and Jess immediately fires back, “Debbie shut up, I don’t talk with you.” Although the clip doesn’t show it, both Jess and Larissa team up against Colt and his mother during the Tell All, so fans can expect plenty of name-calling, a lot of shouting and some seriously vicious accusations during tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Part 2 of the Tell All airs next Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part 3 on Monday, October 5 at the same time. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

