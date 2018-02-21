Fortnite: Battle Royale: What are Back Blings?

Epic Games

With the second season of Fortnite: Battle Royale wrapping up today and Season 3 set to begin tomorrow, Epic Games is introducing a new feature into the game called back blings.

Back Blings are the objects that appear on the back of your character, such as the backpack on the Raptor skin or the shield on the Knights. With update 3.0.0, these will now become interchangeable and be able to be used on your favorite skins. Arguably, the biggest change coming with the update is the nerf of the double pump shotgun. You can read more about that change right here.

Pete Nub, technical lead of Fortnite: Battle Royale at Epic Games, confirmed back blings will have no effect on actual gameplay but instead will be purely cosmetic. Basically, just because you are wearing a backpack doesn’t actually mean you’ll get an increased inventory, something that happens in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. You will simply just look different from other characters.

He also says the Raptor’s back bling will be one of the options introduced with the update and there will be more to choose from as well. What we don’t know as of yet is if we’re have the option to use the Raptor backpack if we don’t even have the skin unlocked.

Raptor’s backpack becomes an equippable item in your locker in 3.0. You can choose to use his backpack as your back bling or one of the other back blings from the battlepass or any other back bling from characters that you own. You can choose to go into battle without back bling

Skydiving trails are so hot right now 🔥🔥🔥 #FNBRSeason3 pic.twitter.com/RRIYWr1f1B — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2018

Another new feature being introduced with Season 3 and the new patch are skydiving trails FX. This new feature will give your avatar some added flair as he or she jumps out of the Battle Bus or comes down from a launch pad. There will be five different trails to choose from upon launch with likely many more to come with future updates.

Season 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale ditches the medieval skins of the Red, Black and Blue Knights from Season 2 and instead launches us into space for the upcoming season. Purchasing the Battle Pass for Season 3 will get you an astronaut skin and we’re likely going to be seeing more space themed skins as we progress through the Battle Pass.

Players will have roughly two months for this upcoming season which may seem like a long time but keep in mind the Season 3 Battle Pass has increased from 70 tiers to 100 tiers. Epic Games has said they have adjusted the XP gains to allow players to still complete this Battle Pass in roughly the same time it took to complete the Season 2 one. Epic gave the timetable of 75-150 hours to complete it but that probably varies by player.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.