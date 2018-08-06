Street Fighter V: G and Sagat Reveal Trailers

Evo isn’t known for just being the biggest annual fighting game tournament.

It’s also known for being the E3 of fighting games. And judging by the 2018 installment of the big event, that statement rings true. A couple of major fighting games showcased new info and characters. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Fighting EX Layer, Tekken 7, and Dragon Ball FighterZ gave us all new looks at some pretty hype DLC. Before Street Fighter V’s finals got underway, the game’s executive producer Yoshinori Ono strolled onto the stage.

After sharing a few words with the live audience, a cosplayer who was immaculately dressed as G made his presence felt. G hyped up the crowd and the world at large with a presidential speech, which was then followed by the character’s gameplay trailer. G, “The Man of Mystery,” utilizes a fighting style that incorporates his ability to draw energy from the Earth itself. His V-Trigger’s are known as “Maximum President” and “Dangerous President.”

Once G’s trailer came to a close, Ono could be seen sporting a familiar eye patch. After teasing the crowd a bit more, Ono revealed a second Street Fighter V DLC character trailer. The Muay Thai Master Sagat (who is accompanied by a literal tiger) got introduced as the final member of the game’s third season.

Sagat once again relies on his Tiger Shot, Tiger Knee, and Tiger Uppercut to do damage to his opponent. Sagat will also be arriving with his classic stage, “King’s Court.” Sagat’s V-Trigger’s have been dubbed “Tiger Charge” and “Tiger Assault.” The biggest surprise of all came when it was announced that G and Sagat will be available on August 6 (Monday). So the entirety of Street Fighter V’s Season 3 characters are now playable – Sakura, Blanka, Falke, Cody, G, and Sagat.

