Battlefront 2 General Grievous Abilities, Cards & More

It’s almost time for the release of the feared droid leader General Grievous into the world of Star Wars Battlefront 2.
While we’re still a few days out from his official release we have been given a lot of information about the new hero. We were given a screenshot of Grievous which is embedded above and we were also given a look at the Separatist leader’s abilities, cards and more.
If you’re excited about the new hero then you’ll want to read on:
Abilities
Thrust Surge
General Grievous focuses on a target in front of him and rushes to them while doing a stab motion with all 4 of his lightsabers.
Claw Rush
General Grievous goes down on all 6 limbs and rushes forward, damaging and pushing away any enemies in his path.
Unrelenting Advance
General Grievous spins two lightsabers over his head and can advance on his enemies. While this is active, Grievous blocks any frontal attacks and damages enemies in front of him.
Star Cards
-
Name: Beating Heart
-
Effects: Increased Health Regeneration
-
Description: General Grievous has increased maximum health regeneration.
-
Name: Cyborg Rage
-
Effects: Health Regained
-
Description: Whenever General Grievous defeats an enemy trooper he regains 20 health. Whenever he defeats an enemy hero, he regains even more.
-
Name: Sith Trained
-
Effects: Increased Damage and Stamina Drain
-
Description: General Grievous deals extra damage with his lightsaber attacks but they drain more stamina.
-
Name: Jedi Killer
-
Effects: Increased Reach
-
Description: General Grievous can target enemies further when using Thrust Surge.
-
Name: Momentum
-
Effects: Increased Damage
-
Description: Thrust surge deals more damage to targets further than X meters.
-
Name: Cowardly Retreat
-
Effects: Damage Reduction
-
Description: General Grievous has more damage reduction while Claw Rush is active.
-
Name: Line up, Weaklings
-
Effects: Increased Damage
-
Description: After one enemy has been hit, Claw Rush deals more damage.
-
Name: Ceaseless Assault
-
Effects: Increased Active Time
-
Description: Unrelenting Advance can stay active for a longer period.
-
Name: Deadly Slashes
-
Effects: Increased Damage
-
Description: Unrelenting Advance deals more damage.
Voice Lines
There are a number of iconic voice lines that have been added for General Grievous, as well as some entirely new ones. A small selection of these are below:
-
“You are a bold one.”
-
“Your lightsabers will make a fine addition to my collection.”
-
“You must realise you are doomed.”
-
“I wield great power, Jedi fool.”
-
“The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi ends here!”
-
“Make peace with the Force now, for this is your final outing.”
-
“Your screams are like music to my audio receptors.”
-
“The Kaleesh are not known for their mercy.”
-
“This will be easier than Dathomir.”
-
“A general welcomes all challengers.”
-
“(laughing) This calls for a celebration!”
-
“Now! Devastation tactics!”
-
“Do not cling to me like a dianoga! Attack!”
-
“Temper temper! You know where anger leads…”
We recently went live with a Community Transmission dedicated to Hero Voices, you can catch up on that here.
Victory Poses
-
Lines of Death
-
Jedi Hunt
-
Doom
-
Consider Yourself Crushed
Emotes
-
“You are a bold one”
-
“Crush them”
-
“Surrender”
-
“Your screams are music to my audio-receptors.”
Milestones
-
Name: Out of my Way
-
Description: Hit 30 Enemies with the Claw Rush ability
-
Name: Make them Suffer
-
Description: Defeat 30 Enemies with the Unrelenting Advance Ability
-
Name: Another one to the Collection
-
Description: Defeat 30 Enemies with the Thrust surge Ability
-
Name: Experienced General Grievous
-
Description: Earn 122,721 score as General Grievous
-
Name: Veteran General Grievous
-
Description: Earn 389,809 score as General Grievous
Appearances
Jedi Hunter
The default appearance for General Grievous will be the Jedi Hunter. When you think of General Grievous, this will be the appearance that you are mostly likely to think of.
Battle Damaged
If General Grievous wasn’t feared enough, then his Battle Damaged visage will certainly invoke an additional sense of fear.
The updated roadmap for Battlefront 2 reveals pretty much all of the content coming to the game in the immediate future is Clone Wars content. November will bring on an additional skin for Grievous along with bringing his adversary Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Things will slow down in December before picking back up in January and February with Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker respectively. It remains to be seen where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
