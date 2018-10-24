Battlefront 2 General Grievous Abilities, Cards & More

It’s almost time for the release of the feared droid leader General Grievous into the world of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

While we’re still a few days out from his official release we have been given a lot of information about the new hero. We were given a screenshot of Grievous which is embedded above and we were also given a look at the Separatist leader’s abilities, cards and more.

If you’re excited about the new hero then you’ll want to read on:

Abilities

Thrust Surge

General Grievous focuses on a target in front of him and rushes to them while doing a stab motion with all 4 of his lightsabers.

Claw Rush

General Grievous goes down on all 6 limbs and rushes forward, damaging and pushing away any enemies in his path.

Unrelenting Advance

General Grievous spins two lightsabers over his head and can advance on his enemies. While this is active, Grievous blocks any frontal attacks and damages enemies in front of him.

Star Cards

Name: Beating Heart

Effects: Increased Health Regeneration

Description: General Grievous has increased maximum health regeneration.

Name: Cyborg Rage

Effects: Health Regained

Description: Whenever General Grievous defeats an enemy trooper he regains 20 health. Whenever he defeats an enemy hero, he regains even more.

Name: Sith Trained

Effects: Increased Damage and Stamina Drain

Description: General Grievous deals extra damage with his lightsaber attacks but they drain more stamina.

Name: Jedi Killer

Effects: Increased Reach

Description: General Grievous can target enemies further when using Thrust Surge.

Name: Momentum

Effects: Increased Damage

Description: Thrust surge deals more damage to targets further than X meters.

Name: Cowardly Retreat

Effects: Damage Reduction

Description: General Grievous has more damage reduction while Claw Rush is active.

Name: Line up, Weaklings

Effects: Increased Damage

Description: After one enemy has been hit, Claw Rush deals more damage.

Name: Ceaseless Assault

Effects: Increased Active Time

Description: Unrelenting Advance can stay active for a longer period.

Name: Deadly Slashes

Effects: Increased Damage

Description: Unrelenting Advance deals more damage.

Voice Lines

There are a number of iconic voice lines that have been added for General Grievous, as well as some entirely new ones. A small selection of these are below:

“You are a bold one.”

“Your lightsabers will make a fine addition to my collection.”

“You must realise you are doomed.”

“I wield great power, Jedi fool.”

“The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi ends here!”

“Make peace with the Force now, for this is your final outing.”

“Your screams are like music to my audio receptors.”

“The Kaleesh are not known for their mercy.”

“This will be easier than Dathomir.”

“A general welcomes all challengers.”

“(laughing) This calls for a celebration!”

“Now! Devastation tactics!”

“Do not cling to me like a dianoga! Attack!”

“Temper temper! You know where anger leads…”

We recently went live with a Community Transmission dedicated to Hero Voices, you can catch up on that here.

Victory Poses

Lines of Death

Jedi Hunt

Doom

Consider Yourself Crushed

Emotes

“You are a bold one”

“Crush them”

“Surrender”

“Your screams are music to my audio-receptors.”

Milestones

Name: Out of my Way

Description: Hit 30 Enemies with the Claw Rush ability

Name: Make them Suffer

Description: Defeat 30 Enemies with the Unrelenting Advance Ability

Name: Another one to the Collection

Description: Defeat 30 Enemies with the Thrust surge Ability

Name: Experienced General Grievous

Description: Earn 122,721 score as General Grievous

Name: Veteran General Grievous

Description: Earn 389,809 score as General Grievous

Appearances

Jedi Hunter

The default appearance for General Grievous will be the Jedi Hunter. When you think of General Grievous, this will be the appearance that you are mostly likely to think of.

Battle Damaged

If General Grievous wasn’t feared enough, then his Battle Damaged visage will certainly invoke an additional sense of fear.

The updated roadmap for Battlefront 2 reveals pretty much all of the content coming to the game in the immediate future is Clone Wars content. November will bring on an additional skin for Grievous along with bringing his adversary Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Things will slow down in December before picking back up in January and February with Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker respectively. It remains to be seen where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also: