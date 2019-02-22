2019 Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers Begin This April

The Fortnite World Cup has officially been revealed and it will boast a one hundred million dollar prize pool. Set to take place in late July, the Fortnite World Cup will bring together the top Solo and Duos players from around the globe. This is not just a tournament for Fortnite’s biggest stars, but a competition among the best-ranked users in the entire game.

Qualifiers for the Fortnite World Cup kick off on April 13 and end on June 16. From this batch of players, the top 100 Solo players and top 50 Duos teams will be selected and invited to the event. There will be a thirty million dollar prize pool for the World Cup, with each participant guaranteed 50 thousand dollars. Whoever wins the Solo championship will be award 3 million dollars and named the Fortnite World Champion.

Additionally, Epic Games has confirmed that the in-game Marshmello concert broke the record for concurrent players during an event at 10.7 million. The biggest non-event player count was on February 16, which saw 7.6 million players in the game at once. Given how popular and hyped up, the user count for the Marshmello concert isn’t surprising. It was certainly one of the flashiest and most talked about events in the game’s history.

It will be interesting to see how the Fortnite World Cup’s Qualifiers stack up against this event. Since it’s completely open to the public, we expect a lot of hopeful users trying to carve out a name for themselves. The finals for the Fortnite World Cup will take place on July 26 and will run until the 28.

