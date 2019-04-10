How to Change Your PlayStation ID (PSN Name)

After literally years of requests from fans, Sony has finally enabled the ability to change your PlayStation ID or PSN Name. A feature that has been absent on Sony’s system, this is the first time users can finally update and alter the name other players see online. Beta tested back in later 2018, this feature has officially gone live and you can now alter your name.

At the time of writing this, the feature has not gone live, however, a blog post confirms it will be available later today.

You can change your PlayStation ID either on your PS4 or via the Sony Entertainment Network website. The first time you change your PSN Name will be completely free with subsequent alterations costing $9.99 or $4.99 USD for PlayStation Plus members. Once your name is changed, it will be displayed on your profile. If you’re worried about confusing others, you do have the option to show your old PlayStation ID next to the new one.

To change your PlayStation ID on your PS4 first go to Settings and then select Account Management. From there, go to Account Information, then Profile, and finally select Online ID. From here you can put your name in and confirm the change.

For those altering their name on Sony’s website, go to your PlayStation network account and select the PSN Profile tab on the left. Now simply select the edit button on the right of the Online ID bar and change your name. This will complete the change and alter your name the next time you log onto your PS4.

Remember, not every game will support the PlayStation ID change. You can see what games work with this new feature and which ones don’t by going here. If you alter your name, the old ID will still be tied to you. If you decide that you prefer your other name than you’ll need to pay the fee to swap back. There is no limit to the number of times you can switch your name, but it will only work for your PS4 and web browser.

