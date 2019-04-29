MTG War of the Spark Mythic Edition Release Date & Cards

The latest set for Magic: The Gathering is right around the corner and once again Wizards of the Coast has decided to release a special Mythic Edition variation. Coasting $250 USD, the Mythic Edition of this set will include eight alternate art, premium foil Planeswalkers and 24 War of the Spark booster packs. Of these 24 packs, eight of them will contain the Planeswalkers along with a normal Mythic or Rare card.

War of the Spark Mythic Edition Release Date

If you want to purchase the Mythic Edition, it will go on sale via the Hasbro eBay store on May 1, 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. There are only 12,000 units available, so if you do want this special set we strongly recommend pre-ordering it as soon as possible. This item will sell out in minutes, so make sure you are on at the right time and ready to go when the Mythic Edition goes live.

War of the Spark Mythic Edition Planeswalkers

Along with the War of the Spark booster packs, the Mythic Edition comes with eight Planeswalkers that span Magic: The Gathering’s history. The Planeswalker cards included this set are:

Jace, the Mind Sculptor

Ugin, the Spirit Dragon

Tezzeret the Seeker

Gideon Blackblade

Garruk, Apex Predator

Nicol Bolas, Dragon-God

Nahiri, the Harbinger

Sarkhan Unbroken

All of these cards are guaranteed to be included in the Mythic Edition. They will have their own, clearly labeled packs if you are trying to preserve them. Given big cards like Jace, the Mind Sculptor and Ugin, the Spirit Dragon are included, expect this set to sell out in minutes. These are some of the most popular Planeswalkers in Magic: The Gathering, so they will fetch a high price via the secondary market.

See Also