Control: Release Date, Story, Trailers, and More

Remedy Entertainment is known for throwing players into complex worlds filled with thought-provoking storylines.

Since 2010, Xbox fans have come to appreciate the development studios exclusive projects, such as Alan Wake, its spinoff Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, and the game/TV show hybrid Quantum Break. But even before that, Remedy revolutionized the third-person shooter genre with its introduction of the beloved Max Payne series. Now in 2019, the studio is returning to its third-party roots and preparing a supernatural adventure for the ages. Welcome to Control.

There’s a lot to learn about Remedy’s upcoming passion project. Before you enter Control’s mind-blowing world, here’s a preview of everything it has to offer.

Control Release Date & Playable Platforms

Control will launch on August 27, 2019, across the following platforms – PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Control Reveal Trailer

Story

Control places you in the boots of Jesse Faden. After a supernatural phenomenon takes place in her childhood hometown of Ordinary, Jesse’s younger brother Dylan is kidnapped by an organization known as the “Federal Bureau of Control (FBC).” The FBC works as a United States government agency that sets out to contain, analyze, and control objects/phenomena that go against all scientific law.

This organization comes into contact with seemingly ordinary objects that have some sort of connection to the paranormal – these items are referred to as “Altered Items.” The otherworldy events that the FBC also study are known as “Altered World Events (AWEs),” which are brought on by some of the Altered Items that are further labeled as “Objects of Power.”

On a mission to discover her brother’s whereabouts, Jesse makes her way to the FBC’s headquarters in Manhattan, New York. This nondescript skyscraper is referred to as “The Oldest House,” a “Place of Power” that has ties to the alternate dimensions that the FBC regularly studies. Upon Jesse’s arrival to The Oldest House, she discovers that a hostile paranormal force known as “The Hiss” have overtaken the building and corrupted several human FBC agents.

The Hiss have even killed off the FBC’s Director Zachariah Trench, which throws the building and the group into complete disarray. After being chosen by an Object of Power known as the “Service Weapon,” Jesse assumes the FBC’s leadership role and is now tasked with eliminating The Hiss and restoring The Oldest House to its former state.

Gameplay

Control is a third-person shooter that’s similar in style to Remedy’s 2016 release, Quantum Break. As Jesse, players will explore The Oldest House and engage in intense firefights with The Hiss. The Service Weapon aids her in combat by being able to switch to different firearm formations and alter her offensive approach. The Service Weapon can be upgraded further by locating hidden Objects of Power and applying their skills to the weapon via a skill tree.

Along with being able to shoot down her foes, Jesse can also tap into a number of supernatural abilities, such as telekinesis, levitation, and the ability to control specific enemies. And you’ll need to tread carefully during each combat scenario – Jesse’s health doesn’t regenerate automatically, which means you’ll need to take cover and regain health by picking up health recovery items from fallen foes.

Unlike other Remedy games, Control acts as a nonlinear adventure. Jesse can explore The Oldest House any way she sees fit – as she gains new powers, Jesse will unlock new areas of The Oldest House, come into contact with non-corrupted FBC personnel, and take on new side quests. Making your way across these opened areas in a quicker fashion can be accomplished via the game’s fast travel system (“Control Points”). The surviving FBC agents players can expect to bump into include Research Specialist Emily Pope, Security Chief Simon Arish, Head of Research Casper Darling, Head of Operations Helen Marshall, and Head of Security Salvador.

Trailers

Pre-Order

Control (sold here) is available for pre-order on the PS4 via five separate editions – Retail Standard, Digital Standard, Retail Exclusive and Digital Exclusive. The fifth and final edition is available exclusively on the PS4 and is known as the Digital Deluxe Edition. The biggest bonus that comes with this edition is access to the “Expansion Pass,” which gives players access to two future story expansions in the form of “The Foundation” and “Awe.”

The full suite of bonus in-game items that come with the PS4 Digital Deluxe Edition can be seen below:

As for the Xbox One version of Control, the game comes in the form of Retail Standard, Digital Standard, and Retail Exclusive pre-order editions. You can check out the full lineup of goodies that come with all three Xbox One editions in the picture posted below:

