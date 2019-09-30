WWE 2K20: Full Soundtrack and Artists List & Online Features Revealed

We finally know the artists who’ll contribute their music to this year’s entry within the WWE 2K franchise. WWE 2K20 is offering up a fresh mixture of musical genres for fans to rock out to while they browse through the in-game menus. You can look forward to jamming to hip-hop, hard rock, punk, metal, electropop and alternative/indie rock tunes this year. A total of 12 tracks have been selected for WWE 2K20, which you can check out in the list posted below:

• Banks – “Gimme”

• Barns Courtney – “99”

• Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”

• Grandson – “Stigmata”

• Lil Uzi Vert – “XOTour Llif3”

• Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”

• Muse – “The Dark Side”

• Poppy – “METAL”

• Saweetie – “Icy Girl”

• The Black Keys – “LO / HI”

• The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”

• Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”

Just like previous entries in the WWE 2K series, you’ll once again be able to play various WWE theme songs amongst all the licensed tunes. Feel free to listen to each song in the YouTube playlist link posted above. You can also check out the full playlist via Apple Music right here.

In other WWE 2K20 news, the game’s gamut of online features has also been revealed. Online lobbies are making their return, fans will be able to create their own lobbies, and daily match challenges will be present. Extra details about the game’s MyPLAYER and MyCAREER modes also hit the web, which you can also read about in full detail below:

As previously announced, both male and female MyPLAYERS are part of MyCAREER. This extends to Road to Glory and MyPLAYER Towers as well. You create both male and female MyPLAYERs with different styles (one can be a brawler and the other a high-flier, for example), experience pools, progression trees, and creation part unlocks. This consistent pair can level up and unlock items throughout all three of these modes. For the first time ever, any special creation parts you unlock through playing MyCAREER, Road to Glory, and MyPLAYER Towers are also available in the general Create-a-Superstar mode. On top of that, you can export the appearance of your MyPLAYER out to the general character creations as well! Road to Glory and MyPLAYER Tower fans will be familiar with the process of earning stars to enter special pay-per-view events. These Road to Glory events now include female matches for the first time, in addition to male matches.

WWE 2K20 will be available for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 22.

