Where to Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row in Fortnite

Once you’re done with all of the previous gnome challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Week 5, you’re finally ready to move onto the final step which will be burying them.

This means you’ll have to first dig up the gnomes and then collect a different set before you can finally bury them.

If you’re here reading this, then that likely means you have already done that. Let’s just jump right in and figure out where to bury the gnomes, which seems like a weird task considering we just dug them up.

Once again, you’re going to be looking for mounds of dirt, but instead of digging, we’ll be doing the opposite.

Pleasant Park

What makes this challenge cool is you don’t even have to visit all of the locations, but instead you’ll just have to go to two of them.

This means you only have to visit Pleasant Park or Retail Row, but not both of them. In Pleasant Park, the first spot is in front of a house at the northwest part of the area.

The second location is in the central park itself just above the field. Both sites are marked by mounds of dirt. Just interact with them and you’re all set.

If you want the Retail Row gnomes, we have those for you too.

Retail Row

If you’re looking to put the gnomes to rest in Retail Row, you can do so at the left side of the POI.

One of them will be in front of house at the northwest part of the area, while a second spot is at a house in the south at the left side of POI. This is actually not far from where you have to dig up a blue coin, so do that too and get your XP!

Once this challenge is complete, we can finally be done with the gnome quests for this week and move onto whatever the upcoming week has to offer.

