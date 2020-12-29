Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges Leak

Another week of Fortnite challenges is getting ready to begin, and when you couple this with the ongoing Operation Snowdown challenges, there’s a lot for players to do as we close out 2020.

Of course, challenges are now called quests in Season 5, but they still work in the exact as you’ve come to know, so there’s nothing new to learn.

Most of the challenges are pretty easy to complete as they usually require just doing things you’d normally do in a typical match, but it’s looking like the Week 5 quests will be a bit different.

In fact, this is looking like the most difficult week in quite a while, so let’s take a look at what you’re in for.

Week 5 Epic Quests

Let’s take a look at the Epic Quests first as those will be what players will be focusing on the most. Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a look at what to expect.

This week is shaping up to be a tough one, but it won’t be impossible.

Find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row (0/1)

Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park (0/1)

Search chests or ammo crates (0/15)

Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges (0/1)

Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row (0/2)

Deal damage within 10 seconds of resurfacing from sand (0/1000)

Deal damage while crouched (0/500)

We’re going to have to hope all of the issues with sand tunneling are fixed by the time these are available or else Epic might have to change a quest.

Week 5 Legendary Quest

Something that many players will instantly agree on in Fortnite Season 5 is the IO Guards are quite a nuisance.

These NPCs can often ruin your matches by just beaming you while you try to sneak by, so this week’s quest tasks you with taking them out. Just know that will have to eliminate a lot of them.

Eliminate IO Guards (0/10/20/30/40/50)

They do spawn in waves of three, and they do have set spawn points, so if you make an effort to wipe them out, it won’t be too hard but it will take a while.

READ NEXT: 3 Upcoming Fortnite Season 5 Exotic Weapons Leak