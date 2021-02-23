New “Keplar” Zero Point Portal Appears in Fortnite

Fresh off the introduction of Ryu and Chun-Li into Fortnite, we’re now shifting focus on the next crossover and the process has already started.

Following the v15.40 update, we received news about two crossovers being in the files, and the first one has already been added to the game with Street Fighter, so now we can set our eyes on the upcoming “Keplar” portal.

This new Zero Point portal will be opening up near Slurpy Swamp and out of it will come the next character. We don’t really have many guesses as to who this character can be, but we do have some concrete information to go off.

Even if we have no idea who this character will be, we might not have to wait very long to find out who it is if leaks are anything to go off. With the portal showing up, it’s only a matter of days before the crossover happens.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Who’s The Next Hunter?

The Kepler Portal started expanding now and it should stop at Slurpy.. it's related to a male skin with a built-in emote! pic.twitter.com/3iny3KUTQB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 23, 2021

Interestingly enough, we do have a small clue to go off thanks to the teasers that were sent to various content creators at the start of the season.

Before the Street Fighter crossover happened, we had three clues regarding the upcoming characters, and it looks like one of them can be crossed off now.

Hand Wraps

Space Bananas

Ant Farm

Hand Wraps seems like the one we could give the boot because that would very easily fit into Street Fighter. Fortnite leaker HYPEX confirms the character will be male and he will have a built-in emote.

Other than that, there’s not a ton to go off. It’s hard to make any sort of guess about what Ant Farm or Space Bananas could possibly mean.

One common theory is that Ant Farm could mean Ant-Man, but that would be a curious decision considering he had his own location last season and still didn’t come into the game. There’s nothing saying Season 5 can’t be his grand entrance, but the timing would be quite weird.

Space Bananas has us stumped completely, so we’re going to leave that one up to the Fortnite theorists out there who love speculating.

When’s The Reveal?

The "Keplar" hunter will be revealed within the next 1-2 days! It's a male skin with a Built-In emote! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 23, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the character will be officially revealed in the next one to two days, so the wait may have just started, but it’ll be over just as soon as it begins.

While there will no doubt be speculation about who this could be, many people will be able to sit this one out because the answer will be revealed very soon.

After this crossover hits, there will still be one more planned character that’s set to arrive, so that’ll be something worth keeping an eye on.

Something else to pay attention to when the last crossover happens is what the rest of the plot looks like for this season. It’s also worth mentioning that we’re expecting Family Guy at some point.

We still don’t know the villain so that will have to be revealed. It’s a bit strange that it’s taking so long for us to find out what the threat is, but we’ll just put our trust in Epic and assume they know what they are doing.

