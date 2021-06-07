Fortnite Llamas Will Get a Rework in Season 7 Update

Ever since Llamas were first introduced in Fortnite, they have largely worked the exact same way, but it’s looking like Epic might decide to switch things up once Season 7 arrives.

Fortnite Season 7 arrives on June 8, and with it will come a rather large update that will presumably bring a variety of map changes, some new guns, a new Battle Pass and perhaps some weapon adjustments.

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we know the Llamas will get an update once the new season arrives and it’ll change the way we know them.

Details are still scarce, but here’s what we know about them ahead of the massive Season 7 update.

Llamas Are Changing

Remember that its always subject to change or get delayed, but I doubt it.. — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

According to HYPEX, a source told him that Llamas will most likely be getting an update in the v17.00 update that will change how they work.

He didn’t give us the details on what to expect because he didn’t want to spoil it, but he did say it’s going to end up being a good change.

Now, you might be wondering what exactly could be done to change the way Llamas work, and we’re right there with you.

As they currently are, you’ll get a lot of ammo, building materials and some decent items out of them, so it’ll be interesting to see what the devs could do to improve on that.

HYPEX says it’s going to be good and we currently have no reason to doubt him. Llamas are currently very rare and you won’t run into them every game, so upping their probabilities could help make them stronger.

Finding a Llama at the start of the game is always good and it will set you on a good path towards earning a Victory Royale.

Let’s just wait and see if the Llamas being reworked will keep that same core feature going forward. As for what else is coming Epic has stayed tight-lipped about it all.

What Do We Know?

Catalog Entry #476-122 Results of transportation bot test:

-Transporting various weaponry – Failed

-Transporting documents & schematics – Failed

-Transporting bone modification liquid – Satisfactory

No further testing required. Full data upload- 6.8.2021 https://t.co/bpVJhq5Ngr pic.twitter.com/BCKAyaEilh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 7, 2021

Nothing is explicitly confirmed outside of Season 7 beginning on June 8. Fans have been given a variety of teasers and one of the recent ones could possibly be hinting at a Superman skin.

Something else that showed up in a teaser is a robot from Rick and Morty, leading many fans to believe there would be a crossover with the massively popular cartoon in Season 7. This was essentially confirmed when the Rick and Morty Twitter page retweeted the teaser.

Outside of this, there’s not a lot else that’s known about the new season despite us just being a day away. There won’t be a live event like there was with Galactus, but there will likely be something for the players to do, similar to how there was last season with us helping out Jonesy and The Foundation contain the Zero Point.

The story elements were pretty light with this season, so let’s see if Epic plans on kicking it up a notch once the new season begins on June 8. The start of a season is always an exciting time, so we do have that going for us.

