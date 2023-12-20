Fans Praise Andrew McCutchen’s Meme-Tastic Return to Pirates

While it might not have been the most impactful signing in the MLB offseason so far, a reunion between the Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran slugger Andrew McCutchen could be its most heartwarming.

McCutcheon chose a hilarious and oddly sentimental movie meme to announce his return to the team that drafted him in 2005. Sharing a clip from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” he took on the persona of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, who yells “I’m not leaving!” and “This is my home!” to a room of adoring colleagues.

Andrew McCutchen Returns to Pittsburgh Pirates

McCutchen made his debut for the Pirates in 2009 and has had one of the most productive careers in recent MLB history, slashing for .276/.369/.465 with 2,048 hits, 1,045 RBIs, 299 homers and 216 steals in 2,007 games.

“Last season, McCutchen recorded his 2,000th career hit on June 11 against the Mets and that made him the 12th player in Pirates history to record 2,000 hits,” Patrick Damp of CBS News noted recently. “He was the first to do it since Willie Stargell did it in 1978.”

The Pirates traded him to the San Francisco Giants in 2018 and he played for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $5 million contract last season.

After seeing an uptick in production at the plate in 2023 as a designated hitter, McCutchen suffered a partially-torn achilles and missed the end of the season. But as his recovery from the injury proceeds, he’s now agreed to another one-year, $5 million deal with the Pirates for 2024.

“In every discussion with Andrew, it was clear we both shared the same strong desire for him to remain a Pirate,” team chairman Bob Nutting said of the deal, per Damp. “He is a tremendous person, player and teammate. He is an all-time great Pirates player who represents our city with a deep sense of pride.”

Fans React to Andrew McCutchen’s Social Media Announcement, Return to Pittsburgh Pirates

Baseball fans are inclined to root for McCutchen, a dynamic veteran who has displayed a keen sense of humor throughout his career. And as he made his announcement return in typically-joyous fashion, fans signaled their support on X, formerly Twitter.

the baseball world is better when cutch is a pirate https://t.co/6PjvoRgyg0 — hannah (@hannahk_2019) December 20, 2023

Cutch is one of the easiest players to root for https://t.co/8Y78LsABiS — Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) December 20, 2023

Cutch is back! This video makes me want to run through a brick wall! #LetsGoBucs https://t.co/0977xdWrgI — Matt Quirin (@Matthew_Quirin) December 19, 2023

The Pirates are looking to build on a 76-86 record for 2023 that left them in fourth place in the National League Central Division. In addition to bringing back McCutchen, they’ve signed starting pitcher Martin Perez and first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

But without some more major acquisitions, it seems like the Pirates will struggle again in 2024, no matter how many memes their fan-favorite veteran deploys.

“The Pirates look like a 75-win team or so, but one with some players worth watching,” FanGraphs projected. “Even in a weak division, the Bucs would need a lot of luck to be relevant by the stretch drive. If they want to change that in 2024 without spending a lot of money, [General Manager] Ben Cherington is going to have to put on his clever cap for the rest of the winter.”