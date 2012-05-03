Michael Bisping Hosts Q&A Before UFC on Fox: Diaz vs. Miller Weigh-ins

Season 3 TUF winner talks to fans at open-to-public session

Michael Bisping, the Season 3 light heavyweight winner of “The Ultimate Fighter,” will host a question-and-answer session on Friday prior to the weigh-ins for UFC on Fox in New Jersey.

While most UFC pre-weigh-in Q&A sessions are exclusive for UFC Fight Club members, Friday’s event at the Izod Center in East Rutherford will be open to the public. The Q&A session will take place at 2 p.m. Eastern. The public can enter at 1:30; UFC Fight Club members will be allowed in an hour early.

The Q&A session will be followed at 4 p.m. by the official weigh-in event for UFC on Fox: Diaz vs. Miller, which takes place Saturday at the same venue.

Bisping (22-4, 12-4 UFC) is coming off a tough unanimous decision loss to Chael Sonnen in a middleweight title eliminator fight at January’s UFC on Fox show in Chicago. He next fights against Tim Boetsch (15-4, 6-3 UFC), who is riding a three-fight winning streak, at UFC 149 on July 21 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. That fight was moved from UFC 148 two weeks earlier in Las Vegas.