WATCH: Donald Trump Booed While Leaving New York Times Building

Trump leaves through NY Times lobby to a mix of cheers and boos pic.twitter.com/zibvRzFFr4 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 22, 2016

President-Elect Donald Trump was booed by New Yorkers on his way out of a meeting at The New York Times today.

The president-elect spoke with The New York Times for about an hour on Tuesday, and a large crowd of people gathered in the lobby to see him. Some cheers were mixed in with the booing, but the reaction seemed to be primarily negative.

This booing did not come from reporters but rather from average citizens, as The New York Times lobby is public, Times reporter Patrick LaForge clarified on Twitter.

Many people gathered in the lobby over an hour earlier, hoping to catch Trump on his way into the meeting. They were disappointed to find out that the president-elect actually entered through the back of the building, and some began to disperse upon hearing this, according to AP reporter Jonathan Lemire. Those who stuck around got to see Trump exiting through the main entrance.

This comes days after Vice President-Elect Mike Pence attended the Broadway show Hamilton and was booed by the audience. Once again there were some cheers mixed in with the booing, but the reaction was much more negative than positive. This, in combination with the Hamilton cast delivering a brief message to Pence after the show, prompted Trump to go on an angry tweet-storm saying that his running mate had been disrespected. Pence disagreed.

“We heard a few boos and we heard some cheers, and I nudged my kids and reminded them, ‘That’s what freedom sounds like,'” Pence said on Fox News Sunday.