CNN Town Hall for Stoneman Shooting Live Stream: Time & How to Watch

Getty

Tonight, CNN is hosting a nationally televised town hall discussing the tragic Stoneman school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The town hall will have a wide array of participants, including students from Stoneman, parents, community members, politicians, and even the NRA. Here’s how you can watch it and more details about the event.

The town hall will air lives tonight, Wednesday February 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It’s expected to last two hours, until 11 p.m. Eastern. In other time zones, the start time is 8 p.m. Central, 6 p.m. Pacific, and 7 p.m. Mountain. The town hall is called “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action.” The event will be hosted at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, but it won’t be open to the general public. Jake Tapper will be the moderator.

The event will feature open and frank discussions with students from Stoneman, members of the community, at least one representative from the NRA, and Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen, Bill Nelson, and Florida Rep. Ted Deutch. Gov. Rick Scott and President Donald Trump were invited, but they will not be attending, CNN reported. A statement from Scott’s office said that he would be working on legislation to keep students safe instead.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CNN live at no cost on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: CNN is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch CNN live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CNN live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CNN. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CNN live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If You Have a Cable or Satellite Log-In

The event will be live streamed on CNNgo, which is available online and on mobile devices. You can access CNN’s live stream of the debate at this link. The live stream will start automatically at 9 p.m. Eastern if you’re logged in already. It’s unclear at this time if you will need a cable or satellite login to watch from that link. You can also access the debate via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The debate will also air on CNN’s SiriusCMChannel 116 and Westwood One Radio Network.

If you miss the live viewing you can still catch the town hall later. It will be available tomorrow through on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.