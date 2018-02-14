Nikolas Cruz’ Social Media Posts About Guns on Instagram

Instagram

Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz posted a series of disturbing posts on Instagram before he allegedly shot multiple people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing as many as 17 people. The exact number of casualties and wounded is still not clear as the situation remains fluid.

A picture of the suspect, who is in custody, is emerging from his social media posts.

His Instagram pages show a fixation with guns and knives. He had at least two pages.

He posted a series of photos of the weapons with a message about shooting being a form of “group therapy” for him. On one Instagram page, the 19-year-old accused school shooter went by the handle cruz_nikolas.

Some news sites initially gave the suspect’s name as Nicolas de Jesus Cruz or Nicolas Cruz.

He is a former student at the Florida high school that has a student body of several thousand, according to The Miami Herald.

The posts show a fixation with weapons.

For example, in 2016, Cruz posted a photo of a shotgun and said he wanted to buy it, writing, “I plan on getting this but I need more information on it so if someone could give advice on how much I’m spending and background cheeks please to god let me know.” Here’s that photo:

The latest school shooting to horrify the United States has ignited the gun control debate once again, and Nikolas Cruz’ social media posts are likely to add fuel to that discussion because they are filled with weaponry.

The sheriff told the news media that the suspect’s disturbing social media posts are under review. One photo on Instagram showed the suspect with his face covered with a black ski mask type face covering:

The photos of weapons were posted in 2015 and 2016 to the Instagram page, including comments about wanting to purchase guns. The page has since been taken down, although Heavy has verified that it belonged to the school shooting suspect. Here is another one of the other troubling photos that were posted on the suspect’s Instagram page. He showed an interest in knives as well as guns:

The suspect posted about a Google search for the phrase “Allahu Akbar” in 2015 but the caption said, “Well at least we now know what it means when a sand durka says ‘allahu Akbar’ ??????” He also posted a graphic of a bull’s eye with bullet holes in it, that contains the phrase “Group therapy, sometimes it works.” He wrote in a caption: “It really does f*cking work give it a try ;).”

According to The Washington Times, Nikolas Cruz “has been identified as a former Army JROTC member wielding an assault rifle,” although authorities have not yet confirmed that account. Here is the Instagram post that mentions Allahu Akbar:

The suspect also showed anger in some of his Instagram posts. For example, he posted a photo of himself giving the middle finger to the world, writing, “F*ck youuuuuuuuuuuu allllll.” A horrific scene unfolded at the school on the afternoon of February 14, 2018 as students hid under desks, ran for their lives and waited for the SWAT team to clear their classrooms.

According to The Miami Herald, Cruz was a known threat. “A teacher at the school told the Miami Herald that Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past,” reported the newspaper, saying that Cruz was accused in the past of making threats.

There is a second Instagram site that Heavy has also confirmed was used by Cruz. It is also filled with photos of guns and is more recent.

