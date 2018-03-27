Brittany Velasquez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brittany Velasquez, 20, of Superior, Arizona is facing murder charges after her 2-year-old and 10-month-old children were found dead inside of a vehicle, ABC 15 reported.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called to a home near Richard Avenue and Palo Verde Drive at about 11:15 p.m. March 26, and found the deceased children, according to the station.

The children were strapped inside of their car seats when officers arrived.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Her Children Were Found Dead in a Car, & She Is Facing 2 Murder Charges

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were called to the home near Richard Avenue and Palo Verde Drive around 11:15 p.m. after a 10-month-old and a 2-year-old were found dead in a car outside. Both children were found strapped in their car seats when officials arrived.

Officials hadn’t revealed a cause of death at the time of publishing, but cited “foul play” as being suspected, and Velasquez is being charged with two counts of murder, CBS reported.

2. She Spoke Out About Her Disapproval of Other Mothers

On September 22, 2017, Velasquez spoke out on a Facebook post citing “sh*tty mother.”

“I really can’t believe how SHITTY some “Mother’s” can be! Really pisses me off ugh!,” wrote Amber Velasquez.

To which the suspected murderer replied:

Dude it’s so f*cking embarrassing how you can not be with your child for days at a time, and when you get them you wanna go clubbing! Stupid b*tch!

Her last comment on the thread stated: “Yes f*cking stupid mother’s out there!!!!”

3. She Appeared to be a Doting Mother, but Relatives Say She Was Mentally Unstable & They Reported Her to DCS Multiple Times”

By all accounts, Vasquez appeared to be a doting, loving mother to her children and often posted about them via social media. However, this seems to conflict with relative’s reports:

Breaking: Brittany Velasquez arrested for double murder- accused of killing her 2 mo old daughter and 2 yr old son. Relatives say she was mentally unstable, they called DCS several times to report that her babies are in danger #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Ag1rf0ExLV — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) March 27, 2018

“Breaking: Brittany Velasquez arrested for double murder- accused of killing her 2 mo old daughter and 2 yr old son,” Fox 10 reporter Nicole Garcia tweeted. “Relatives say she was mentally unstable, they called DCS several times to report that her babies are in danger.”

In a now-chilling post dated October 27, 2017, Velasquez wrote: “I may not be perfect, but when I look at my children, I know that I got something in my life perfectly right! ❤ Happy Fall! 😁,” as seen above.

4. She Had a Minor Criminal Record

Arizona court records show that Velasquez only has a minor criminal record. She was arrested in September 2017 and cited with permitting an unauthorized minor to drive. Velasquez pleaded guilty later that month and received a fine. That case was in Superior-Kearny Justice Court.

She was also cited in January 2018 with driving at a speed greater than reasonable and prudent in Apache Junction Justice court. That case remains pending. Additional details about both cases were not immediately available.

5. Her Husband Passed Away in 2017

Records show that her husband, Christopher Miranda passed away on June 16, 2017.

Velasquez set up a GoFundMe account proceeding Miranda’s death:

The GoFundMe stated:

On June 16, 2017 , my husband Christopher Mathew Miranda was called to heaven. He left behind his wife, an 8 year old daughter, 1 1/2 year old son and a 2 week old baby girl.. He was loved by many and this is very devastating to us all. Please any donations will be appreciated by his family and children. He will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace my love

It is not clear how Miranda died.

At the time of publishing, no bond was listed for Velasquez.

It is not known what the mother’s motive may have been in the suspected murders.



This story will be updated as information becomes available. Please refresh for the latest.