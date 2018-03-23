John Bolton & Cambridge Analytica: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Bolton, just named to be the new National Security Advisor replacing Gen. H. R. McMaster, is a well-known conservative foreign policy authority, was the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under Pres. George W. Bush. And, Bolton, has ties to Cambridge Analytica, the embattled voter data firm at the center of international investigations.

Bolton, 69, served as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security and Assistant Attorney General in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Division. Bolton Ambassador John Bolton, a diplomat and a lawyer, has spent many years in public service. He served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 2005-2006. He was Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security from 2001 to 2005. In the Reagan Administration, he was an Assistant Attorney General.And is author of ‘Surrender Is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations and Abroad.’

What you need to know about Bolton and his connection to Cambridge Analytica:

1. John Bolton Was Named By Pres. Trump to Take Over as National Security Advisor

Pres. Donald Trump first tweeted that he was “pleased to announce” that John Bolton would be “my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9.”

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

It’s been reported Bolton told Trump he “wouldn’t start any wars” should the president tap him for the post.

But on his PAC website just days ago, Bolton said: “I think they are very worried that unlike Barack Obama, and other of his predecessors, when President Trump says he’s prepared to use military force he means it and he’s not afraid to do it.”

“I think it’s going to happen. I think what President Trump has done is to just upend normal diplomatic expectations,” Bolton added.

Anyway, like a simmer pot, for weeks there’s been chatter talk that McMaster was on his way out – despite assurances from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders just last week that that was not the case.

Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster – contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 16, 2018

That said, the talk led to speculation that Bolton would take the reins as Trump’s NSA. Trump tweeted and only after was a statement issued by the White House.

2. Bolton, Who Has a Lengthy Conservative Resume, Was UN Ambassador For Pres. George W. Bush

A Fox News commentator, Bolton was Mitt Romney’s foreign policy advisor for the former Massachusetts governor during his 2012 presidential run, is affiliated with numerous conservative think tanks, and is a member of, or advisor to, numerous special interests groups including the NRA. Bolton graduated from Yale and Yale Law School.

Bolton worked as head of the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative public policy think tank and worked for the US departments of State and Justice during both the Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations. Bolton went to work for George W. Bush in 2006. He is also noted to have been aprotégé of the late deeply conservative senator from North Carolina and that influence, under the tutelage of the five-time senator and influential conservative voice, especially in matters related to foreign policy, helped blaze the path Bolton would take in both the public and private sectors.

I'll be on @OutnumberedOT at 1:15pm ET to discuss likelihood of US leaving the #IranDeal with Pompeo as Secretary of State. Turn it to @FoxNews to watch. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 22, 2018

And, lead to Bolton’s political action committee — his Super PAC which it turns out, has a near maternal connection with the now dubious Cambridge Analytica and its key investor, Republican donor billionaire Robert Mercer.

3. Bolton’s Super PAC Has Been a Cambridge Analytica Client Since 2014

According to a report in Center for Public Integrity, Bolton’s Super PAC hired the now crenulated voter profiling company, Cambridge Analytica. The company, we now know hired a data savant to “harvest” millions and millions of Facebook user’s data as a tool to target voters during elections.

The Center for Public Integrity reported Bolton’s super PAC paid more than $1.1 million to the firm beginning in early 2014 for “survey research.”

To date, the report said, Bolton has said his PAC will spend nearly $1 million to help Republican Kevin Nicholson challenge Democrat Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin.

Bolton’s PAC spent more than $2 million on Republican candidates during the 2016 election, and, according to a press release, “Ambassador Bolton looks to increase those contributions for the 2018 midterm elections.” The list of candidates is voluminous.

It’s not clear what Bolton’s role will be with the PAC once he’s sworn in April 9.

4. Cambridge Analytica Mission Outed by Architect & Now Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Outed Sat down w @craigtimberg and @karlaadam from the Washington Post to talk about CA and my unexpected saga w @facebook https://t.co/agvwGFZhCW — Christopher Wylie (@chrisinsilico) March 22, 2018

Wylie said Mercer and Bannon seized upon the psychological profile research of Cambridge University professors and combined that with Wylie’s idea to gather volumes of data on Americans in an effort “to bring big data and social media to an established military methodology information operations then turn it on the US electorate.”

That research, ‘Computer-based personality judgments are more accurate than those made by humans,’ was published by University of Cambridge psychology professors, Wu Youyou, Michael Kosinski and David Stillwell. It compared “the accuracy of personality judgment—a ubiquitous and important social-cognitive activity—between computer models and humans. Using several criteria, we show that computers’ judgments of people’s personalities based on their digital footprints are more accurate and valid than judgments made by their close others or acquaintances (friends, family, spouse, colleagues, etc.). Our findings highlight that people’s personalities can be predicted automatically and without involving human social-cognitive skills.”

Wiley ran with that per Mercer’s request and “harvested” data from some 50 million Facebook user profiles. Wiley quit Cambridge Analytica in 2014, but he asserts Facebook knew about the breach and did nothing, and that Bannon and Mercer , and others, used that data to effect the 2016 election outcome.

Wiley had an attack of conscience and has been cooperating with government officials in the US and the UK.

5.Bolton’s PAC & Super PAC’s Were Formed in 2013

Enjoyed a great event last night with my friends @EdWGillespie and @RepComstock. pic.twitter.com/aicFIMWMdl — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 9, 2018

At the time, it was reported that Bolton;s plan with the PAC’s was to bring back “national security issues to their proper place on the political agenda.”

In 2013, there were two PACs: Bolton for America https://www.boltonpac.com/ and Bolton for America Super PAC. The difference? The former is a conventional political action committee which by law is supposed to raise money but turn it right around and donate to political candidates and parties. A Super PAC is a different animal. It can raise all the money it wants to advocate, promote support and champion but cannot give money to candidates or parties.